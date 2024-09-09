Tasha Ghouri reveals Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis's two-word response to joining 2024 show

Tasha Ghouri has revealed former Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis's response to her signing up for the upcoming 2024 series.

Speaking to HELLO! and other press ahead of the new season, the former Love Island contestant, who was born deaf, explained how Rose, who was the first deaf contestant to compete on the show back in 2019, is an inspiration and is "proud" to have met her.

© Ray Burmiston/BBC Tasha Ghouri is taking part in the 2024 series

When asked if Rose had any words of encouragement for her, Tasha said: "She's been amazing. She said 'Well done'.

"I look up to Rose. She's an inspiration, she's a great woman. I feel proud to have met her and she was honestly such a lovely woman," Tasha said of the actress, who lifted the coveted glitterball trophy with her dance partner Giovanni Pernice in 2021.

© BBC Rose won the 2021 series with Giovanni Pernice

"I feel proud to be representing the deaf community as well," she continued, adding that she has "definitely got big footsteps" to fill.

Tasha was announced as part of the 2024 celebrity line-up last month. The 26-year-old, who hails from North Yorkshire, rose to fame after appearing in the 2022 season of Love Island. Tasha, who was the dating show's first deaf contestant, placed fourth with her boyfriend Andrew Le Page.

© Eamonn M. McCormack Tasha with her boyfriend Andrew Le Page

Since then, the reality star has gone on to appear on a number of TV shows, including celebrity versions of Countdown and The Weakest Link. She became a published author in 2023 with the release of her romantic novel, Hits Different, written alongside Lizzie Huxley-Jones, which follows a partially deaf young woman with dreams of becoming a dancer.

She also hosts the podcast Superpowers with Tasha.

On signing up for Strictly, Tasha, who uses a cochlear implant, said: "Pinch me, I can't believe I'm going to be on Strictly Come Dancing! I've been watching the show since I was little – it's a firm Ghouri family favourite - so this is a total dream come true.

"I know it's going to be an unforgettable experience and I hope to represent and make everyone proud out on that dancefloor," she added.

© Ray Burmiston The full 2024 line-up includes Sam Quek MBE, Shayne Ward, Dr Punam Krishan and Tom Dean MBE

Tasha joins the likes of Olympic athlete Tom Dean, opera singer Wynne Evans and JLS star JB Gill in the 2024 line-up. Toyah Willcox, Dr Punam Krishan, Pete Wicks, Shayne Ward, Sarah Hadland, Jamie Borthwick, Sam Quek, Nick Knowles, Paul Merson and Montell Douglas are also taking part in the new series.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2024 launch show will air on Saturday 14 September at 7:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.