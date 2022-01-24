Aljaz Skorjanec acts as the perfect bodyguard for wife Janette Manrara in sweet video The It Takes Two star posted to Instagram

Aljaz Skorjanec acted as a "personal bodyguard" to his wife Janette Manrara while walking together backstage during the Strictly Live Tour in a hilarious new video.

MORE: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec enjoy intimate kiss as they reunite on the Strictly dancefloor

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Janette posted a short video of her walking through the quiet hallways of the Utilita Arena in Birmingham beside her husband, who pretended to protect her from the non-existent crowds.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette posted the hilarious clip to her Instagram Stories

Addressing her followers, Janette said: "With my own personal bodyguard now," before panning the camera to Aljaz who parted the imaginary crowd before saying: "Move away, move away. Crowds are gathering."

Janette jokily responded: "Yes, crowds are gathering. It's busy, it's busy," before Aljaz held a door open for her.

Janette recently shared a sweet snap of the pair sharing an intimate moment on the Strictly stage. Posting a photo of the pair locking lips while donning glamorous costumes, Janette wrote: "On the road together again."

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis snapped holding hands with co-star

MORE: Tilly Ramsay shows off painful bruises after falling on stage during Strictly tour

The dancer was flooded with praise from fans who filled the comments section with heart emojis. One fan wrote: " You pair are so so adorable," while another added: "Oh wow, you two are just perfect."

The It Takes Two star has been hosting the Strictly Tour while Aljaz has been partnered with Sara Davies.

Janette shared her excitement after the BBC announced the news last year. She said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be hosting the 2022 Strictly Arena Tour! It's a dream come true. It's been two years since the last tour so the expectation and build-up has been huge.

Janette posted the hilarious video to her Instagram Stories

"We've been desperate to return to venues around the UK and now we're finally back. The show is going to be bigger than ever – with lots of glitter, lots of sparkles, lots of excitement and lots of incredible dance routines! And you never know…you might just see me taking to the dance floor myself – I can't wait, I've really missed it!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.