Inside Tasha Ghouri’s relationship with Andrew Le Page – from Love Island ups and downs to matching tattoos

Tasha Ghouri is entering the BBC ballroom for the first time, but Strictly Come Dancing isn't her first reality show. Back in 2022, the model and author appeared on season eight of Love Island, which is how she met her boyfriend, Andrew Le Page.

The couple, who regularly post about one another on social media, are still going strong after two years, and in February they launched their very own home renovation account after purchasing their first property together.

Here, we take a look at their blossoming love story, which began on TV…

Tasha and Andrew's time on Love Island

© ITV/Shutterstock Andrew and Tasha met on the eighth series of Love Island

Tasha and Andrew were an immediate hit on Love Island and fans ended pairing the couple up as they entered the villa on the first day. However, the pair had their own fair share of dramas with the challenges and during the infamous Casa Amor episodes, they chose to couple up with different partners.

However, the pair ended up reuniting, with Tasha leaving a set of romantic notes for her beau. The pair made it all the way to the final, but ultimately were voted out in fourth place. Their relationship continued going from strength to strength after they left the villa, with the lovebirds getting matching tattoos.

Adopting their dog Luna

© Instagram Tasha and Andrew were over the moon to adopt their dog Luna

The couple got to play parents during a challenge on Love Island and in June 2023, the duo ended up adopting a puppy, who they named Luna.

Tasha gushed over their new family addition, writing: "What an emotional moment getting @LunaLePage. Thank you Alora Dog rescue & homeward bound for getting her to us safely! She's already so loved and she's now a part of our family."

The couple set up an Instagram account for their beloved pooch and regularly update followers on her life with the pair.

Celebrating their second anniversary

© Instagram Tasha and Andrew marked their anniversary with this romantic snap

Tasha and Andrew regularly share updates into their relationship, including when the duo marked their two-year anniversary back in July. The Strictly star posted a sweet photo from their date night, saying: "Two years together. Forever to go."

Moving in together

© Instagram The duo became homeowners this year

After leaving the villa, the pair were adamant about the possibility of moving in together, with Tasha noting: "I need to remember to live in the moment and just think one step at a time. Definitely we'll move in, for sure, as we're both in London."

And at the start of the year, the proud couple became homeowners for the first time.

Posing outside their new property, they enthused: "From the love island villa to home owners. We're so excited that we'll be doing a full house renovation and making magic! We'll be sharing all the transformations on @lepageproperties it's going to be a wild ride but there's no-one else we'd both rather do it with!

"We already have exciting plans for this house, let's get our renovation boots on and work some magic. Also we're just happy for @lunalepage_ to have her own garden now eeeek!!!'."

Strictly

© Instagram Andrew will no doubt support Tasha on her Strictly journey

Tasha was announced as a contestant for Strictly Come Dancing back in August, and she's won the support of her boyfriend, who said at the time: "Dream come true."

Speaking to HELLO! and other media ahead of the series launched, Tasha was asked whether she had started practicing her steps with Andrew. "Not yet, but I think certainly after the first show, we'll definitely be doing a few steps," she said.