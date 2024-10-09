Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn still together?

On Tuesday night, fans were introduced to Ryan and Sionainn on Married at First Sight UK. As they headed down the aisle, Ryan – a semi-professional footballer turned bin man – and makeup artist, Sionainn, didn't get off to a great start.

Admitting that she had cold feet ahead of their wedding, Sionainn, 29, wasn't exactly impressed by her groom, noting that he reminded her of a "[expletive] boy. All looks no substance."

"He is good-looking, but is he the kind of guy I can trust?" she mused. Meanwhile, Ryan, 28, perceived Sionainn's reaction at the altar as "cold" and felt increasingly "awkward" as a result. Wondering if they managed to make it work? Here's what we know about their relationship…

© Instagram Sionainn got cold feet after meeting Ryan at the altar

As MAFS fans know all too well, the contestants are not allowed to discuss whether or not they stayed together while the show airs on e4. Viewers will get to watch their marriage unfold over the next few weeks with help from relationship experts, Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas, but in the meantime, we've done some digging.

Ryan and Sionainn are both on Instagram, but it's clear that they do not follow one another which could suggest that they're no longer in contact.

Ahead of their first meeting on the show, Ryan and Sionainn revealed what they were both looking for in a partner. "I hope my new husband is super handsome, but just the nicest person on the planet," Sionnain remarked. "My big deal breaker is either someone that is really mean or skinny jeans!" she continued.

As for Ryan, the father-of-one mused: "I hope my new wife is fun, down to earth, grounded, manners and respects others. My parents would love me to be with someone who is just honest in themselves and not bigger than who they are. I think my future partner would love that I'm just a joker."

Ryan and Sionainn may have felt unsure about one another at first, but as episode 14 continued, fans watched them bond. In a particularly poignant moment, Sionainn, who sadly lost her father to cancer, was moved when Ryan explained that he had previously been diagnosed with bladder cancer in his 20s.

"It's really nice that he's opened up to me because I've been through similar things with my dad, and we've just been really open with each other about it," said Sionainn. "Now that we're speaking and getting on, I feel like we are a good match. It's starting to make sense."

Whether or not Ryan and Sionainn have stayed together remains to be seen. Guess, we'll have to tune in to find out for good.