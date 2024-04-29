Married at First Sight Australia stars Sara and Tim's relationship: Where are they now?

This year's Married at First Sight Australia contestants have had their fair share of ups and downs this season, particularly Tim Calwell and Sara Mesa.

The couple went on an emotional rollercoaster together after saying 'I do' at the altar, including heated arguments and even a cheating scandal that saw Sara meet up with her ex behind Tim's back. But where are they now? Here's all we know about the pair's next steps after the experiment ended.

Are MAFS Australia's Sara and Tim still together?

Despite their highs and lows, Sara and Tim made it to the final vows as a couple and confirmed that they were still together during the reunion episode.

Sadly, their romance ended shortly after the cameras stopped rolling. A month after the pair left the experiment, their breakup was announced, with Sara telling 9Entertainment: "We broke up a month after the Reunion. We didn't speak for a little while after, it was hard for us both but a few months down the track we started talking again.

© Red Arrow/Nine Sara and Tim broke up one month after the reunion episode

"We're definitely friends now, we are very amicable. It's been good to be on good terms because we went through this crazy ride together."

It would appear that Tim has already moved on from his romance with Sara as the digital marketer was spotted strolling alongside a mystery woman on a Gold Coast beach earlier this month.

According to Daily Mail, Tim's new girlfriend is Barbara, a Brazilian beauty who first met Tim back in February.

© Red Arrow/Nine The couple had their fair share of ups and downs

During an interview with the publication, Tim denied cheating on Sara during the experiment. "No I wasn't seeing anyone through the experiment," he said. "I was literally locked in, dialled in, trying to make our relationship work."

The 31-year-old added: "I don't know why, if she's bringing that up... she's trying to throw heat on my end to try and distract, maybe, from whatever going on in her ballpark."

Tim has not yet made his new relationship 'Instagram official'.

Tim has now moved on since his breakup

What have Sara and Tim said about their breakup?

According to Sara, 29, the former couple are "on friendly terms". "We hadn't really spoken post like the actual breakup, but we're actually very friendly now," the nutritionist told DailyMail Australia earlier this month.

"We speak every day that [the show is] on and discuss it. But yeah, it's nice to know we can still be friends and share that experience together."

© Red Arrow/Nine Sara says the pair are on 'friendly terms'

Meanwhile, Tim reflected on their relationship during his chat with Daily Mail. "It was definitely very up and down," he said, adding that the pairing was "almost toxic".

"We were trying our best to be in a relationship. The whole experience is very intense anyway... it was definitely wasn't comfortable for me."

Married at First Sight Australia is available to stream on Channel 4.