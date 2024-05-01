MAFS Australia viewers saying same thing after Jono and Ellie's shock reveal at reunion

The Married at First Sight Australia reunion episode aired on Tuesday night, which saw Jonathan McCullough and Ellie Dix unveil their new romance.

The couple, who were paired with other people during the experiment, reconnected after final vows, which is when Jono ended his relationship with former wife Lauren Dunn.

When the pair arrived together at the reunion, it's safe to say their fellow castmates were shocked, especially as Jono had repeatedly insisted that nothing was going on between him and Ellie.

Remarking on the pair's surprise romance, expert Mel Schilling said: "He lied to all of us… to the group as well."

© Red Arrow/Nine Ellie and Jono unveiled their relationship at the reunion

While Jono and Ellie caught up with their fellow contestants, they neglected to speak to Lauren.

When asked if he should have given Lauren a heads-up about his relationship with Ellie ahead of the reunion, Jono told the cameras: "She has no right to be upset. If she is, I don't really give a [exclusive]. Ellie is a beautiful and lovely human, and Lauren is the opposite of that."

Later on, the experts grilled the pair over their secret romance, as well as their treatment of Lauren at the reunion party – and Alessandra Rampolla didn't hold back.

© 9Now Ellie and Jono reconnected after the final vows

The expert quizzed Jono about his previous claims, and also asked Ellie why she ignored Lauren at the reunion, to which the 32-year-old responded: "I honestly just forgot to say hi to Lauren. It was an honest mistake."

Viewers flocked to social media to praise Allesandra's handling of the situation, with one person writing: "Alessandra is doing a fabulous job #MAFSAU. Jono and Ellie deserve each other!"

© Red Arrow/Nine The pair were grilled over their romance

A second viewer penned: "Yass Alessandra. Love the conduction of you interviewing Jono and Ellie," while another added: "Alessandra is having none of it!!!"

After the episode aired in Australia, Jono explained that the producers told him to keep his relationship with Ellie quiet.

"We were sworn to secrecy, so we were told we couldn't tell anyone," explained the 39-year-old. "I didn't really feel the need to let her know, we were told not to, so that was the one condition of us coming back.

© Red Arrow/Nine Jono was previously paired with Lauren

"Yeah, the producers were like, 'You're not allowed to talk to anyone'. They flew us down separately, so we didn't get seen together. They put us in a hotel by ourselves, away from all the other cast members. So yeah, it was a big secret they wanted to keep."

Lauren also spoke out about the episode and urged fans to stop harassing Ellie online. "What you see on TV is only a small portion of what goes on," she said. "Regardless of what you saw on TV (filmed months ago) I have no problems with Jono and Ellie and neither of them deserve to be harassed or bullied."