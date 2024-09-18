Meet the Married At First Sight UK experts: all to know from love lives to jobs away from show

When she's not busy matchmaking on MAFS, Mel can be found at home in London with her husband Gareth and their nine-year-old daughter, Maddie.

While Mel and Gareth have been married since 2018, they've been together for over a decade after meeting on a dating website.

The couple went through IVF to welcome their daughter. Mel told Women's Day in 2022: "I feel like I worked really hard to bring her into this world and now that we have her, and we’re only having one, she’s just so incredibly important to us."

As for her career, Mel, 52, was a practising psychologist for 20 years before becoming a relationship guru and now works with women to build their courage and confidence.

She's appeared on MAFS since 2015 and also appears on the Australian version of the show.