Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville reveals exciting news away from show

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville has shared an exciting career update with his fans.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actor, best known for starring as Robert Crawley in the ITV show, re-posted a snippet of a news article detailing his latest venture on the silver screen.

© Instagram Hugh is set to guest star in The Agency

In his caption, he simply penned: "Oooooh!"

According to Variety, the 60-year-old is set to guest star in the upcoming espionage political thriller series, The Agency, which airs on Paramount+ with Showtime.

© Getty Images Hugh Bonneville with his Downton co-star Elizabeth McGovern

The show, based on the French series Le Bureau des Legendes, has been executive-produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov through Smokehouse Pictures.

Hugh will join an impressive ensemble cast comprising Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Richard Gere and Jodie Turner-Smith to name a few. Per Variety, Hugh will star as James Richardson - "a British agent who has a long-standing history with Martian."

© Getty Images Richard will star alongside Michael Fassbender and Jeffrey Wright in the political thriller series

"The all-new political thriller follows Martian (Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station," the show's synopsis reads.

"When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage."

A release date for The Agency is yet to be announced, although it's expected to debut on demand and streaming on Paramount+ ahead of its linear debut. The first two episodes will be helmed by Joe Wright, famed for directing Pride and Prejudice (2005), Atonement (2007) and Anna Karenina (2012).

Hugh's update comes after he confirmed his romance with vegan influencer, Heidi Kadlecova.

© Getty Images The actor attending a press night in London

The pair were spotted sharing a romantic kiss earlier this month during a night out in London. Hugh and Heidi were first linked in July after she accompanied the actor to the London premiere of Twisters. HELLO! has reached out for comment.

© Getty Images Hugh with Lulu at the 'Downton Abbey' World Premiere in 2019

The Downton star announced his split from wife of 25 years, Lulu Williams, back in 2023. At the time of their split, a spokesperson for the actor told The Sun: "I can confirm that Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Williams have separated."

The former couple, first met as teenageres before reconnecting later in life and tying the knot in their 30s. They went on to welcome a son called Felix.