Downton Abbey: 5 times the cast had the best off-screen bond

Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt, Hugh Bonneville and more stars have forged unbreakable bonds on the set of Downton Abbey. After a 14-year tenure, the cast is more like family these days, supporting each other on opening nights and attending each other's weddings.

Here, we take a look at all the times these Downton BFFs had the best off-screen bond…

Bridesmaid duties Laura Carmichael and Michelle Dockery are incredibly close, and in September 2023, Laura served as a bridesmaid at Michelle's wedding to Jasper Waller-Bridge. Pictured leaving St. Nicholas' Church in Chiswick, the Lady Edith star was seen holding up the bride's train – talk about friendship goals!

© Instagram Family outing Harry Hadden-Paton recently reunited with three of his co-stars at a screening of his new film, Twisters. Taking to Instagram, Hugh Bonneville shared a photo alongside Michelle Dockery and Allen Leech, revealing that they'd made a "Downton family outing" to support Harry.

© Instagram A trip to the theatre Joanne Froggatt penned her admiration for Imelda Staunton – aka Lady Maud Bagshaw – in August. Revealing that she'd watched her co-star perform in a new West End production of Hello Dolly, Joanne gave Imelda a rave review. "This was utterly magical! Dame Imelda Staunton is pitch perfect, as always she's so incredible it brought a tear to my eye," noted the 43-year-old. "Highly recommend if you can manage to get a ticket!"