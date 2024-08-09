Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Downton Abbey: 5 times the cast had the best off-screen bond
Split image of Michelle Dockery and Allen Leech, Hugh Bonneville, Harry Hadden-Paton and Allen Leech, then Elizabeth McGovern, Allen Leech and Hugh Bonneville

Megan Bull
TV Writer
2 minutes ago
Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt, Hugh Bonneville and more stars have forged unbreakable bonds on the set of Downton Abbey. After a 14-year tenure, the cast is more like family these days, supporting each other on opening nights and attending each other's weddings. 

Here, we take a look at all the times these Downton BFFs had the best off-screen bond…

Laura Carmichael

Bridesmaid duties

Laura Carmichael and Michelle Dockery are incredibly close, and in September 2023, Laura served as a bridesmaid at Michelle's wedding to Jasper Waller-Bridge. Pictured leaving St. Nicholas' Church in Chiswick, the Lady Edith star was seen holding up the bride's train – talk about friendship goals!

Hugh Bonneville, Harry Hadden-Paton, Allen Leech and Michelle Dockery at a Twisters screening© Instagram

Family outing

Harry Hadden-Paton recently reunited with three of his co-stars at a screening of his new film, Twisters

Taking to Instagram, Hugh Bonneville shared a photo alongside Michelle Dockery and Allen Leech, revealing that they'd made a "Downton family outing" to support Harry.

Joanne Froggatt Instagram post about Imelda Staunton© Instagram

A trip to the theatre

Joanne Froggatt penned her admiration for Imelda Staunton – aka Lady Maud Bagshaw – in August. Revealing that she'd watched her co-star perform in a new West End production of Hello Dolly, Joanne gave Imelda a rave review.

"This was utterly magical! Dame Imelda Staunton is pitch perfect, as always she's so incredible it brought a tear to my eye," noted the 43-year-old. "Highly recommend if you can manage to get a ticket!"

Cast of Downton Abbey stand in square during first movie© Liam Daniel/Focus Features/Kobal/Shutterstock

Singing each other's praises

Allen Leech has nothing but love for Michelle Dockery and Michael Fox. Following the release of her new single, Calming Storm, the Tom Branson star promoted it on his Instagram account. 

"It's only two of my favourite people who just happen to have the most wondering voices, songwriting abilities, can play loads of instruments, really good dancers…" he began. 

"Well, Michelle is a really good dancer… and Michael eh, Michael, Michael is a good really strong swimmer!" In another part of the post, Allen added: "But this song is beautiful!"

