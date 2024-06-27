Hugh Bonneville's private love life from divorce to famous girlfriend

Hugh Bonneville is set to front the cast of a brand new ITV drama this month. Titled Douglas Is Cancelled, the 60-year-old actor plays the role of Douglas Bellowes, a national news broadcaster who is seemingly "cancelled" after he makes a sexist remark that soon goes viral.

Speaking about the drama ahead of its premiere, the Downton Abbey star revealed that it was the script that drew him to the project. "It made me roar with laughter but, as with all good satire, the laughter gradually turned to ice as the questions raised by the comedy became more stark… harsher."

Hugh is known for his many roles including Downton, Notting Hill and the Paddington movies, but his life away from his busy acting career has been making headlines.

© Getty Hugh Bonneville

Last year, the star divorced from his wife of 25 years and, more recently, has been pictured stepping out with his rumoured new girlfriend.

Keep reading to find out more about Hugh Bonneville's love life…

Hugh Bonneville's marriage and divorce

In October 2023, it was confirmed that Hugh and his wife Lucinda Williams, known as Lulu, had separated. The pair tied the knot in 1998 and resided in West Sussex with their son, Felix, 25.

A statement released to The Sun, the couple's representative said: "I can confirm that Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Williams have separated." At the time, HELLO! reached out to Hugh's representatives for a comment.

Hugh and Lulu mostly kept their private life out of the spotlight, with Hugh rarely showing photos of his wife of 25 years on social media.

However, the pair had been spotted out in public including at the premiere of Downton Abbey's first movie in 2019.

© Getty The former couple attending a Downton Abbey premiere in 2019

Who is Hugh Bonneville dating?

Earlier this year, the Paddington actor was rumoured to be dating Canadian actress Claire Rankin. In March, the pair seemingly confirmed their romance when they were photographed linking arms while on a date night in London.

It was reported at the time that Hugh and Claire had enjoyed a string of dates in the capital city following the actor's divorce from wife Lulu.

Claire is no stranger to the acting world having obtained credits in films such as Molly's Game and Seven in Heaven, as well as the TV Show, Ally McBeal. She's also appeared in many theatre productions.

Claire was previously married to the actor Josh Randall, who happened to appear alongside Hugh in the US sitcom, Courting Alex.

© Getty Claire Rankin was previously married to Josh Randal

What has Hugh Bonneville said about his family?

As mentioned, Hugh has mostly kept his private life out of the public spotlight, but he has opened up about his thoughts on being a parent.

"I think the absolute key one is don't force your child to do the things you failed to do and wanted to do, like playing the piano or something," he told Parents magazine.

"Another great piece of advice that someone once said to me when my little boy was arriving was, 'Hug him close, and let him fly.'"