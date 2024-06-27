Downton Abbey stars then and now: what they've been up to since the show's end

It's been nine years since Downton Abbey drew to a close on ITV – time really does fly! Thankfully, the franchise went on to spawn two movies, with a third officially in production this summer.

Over the years, we've had the privilege of watching the cast reprise their roles, with a few notable exceptions. But while we've never really said goodbye, a lot has changed for Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and countless others since their tenure on the show. Here's what they've been up to in the almost decade that's passed…

1/ 8 Maggie Smith Maggie Smith starred as resident powerhouse, Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham. As well as returning in the subsequent movies, Downton Abbey (2019) and Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022), the actress has appeared in various films. Among her many roles, Maggie has appeared in Sherlock Gnomes (2018), A Boy Called Christmas (2021), and The Miracle Club (2023).

2/ 8 Hugh Bonneville Hugh Bonneville is known and loved for portraying Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham. Following the end of Downton Abbey, the actor has graced our screens in the Paddington franchise, as well as landing roles in I Came By (2022), Bank of Dave (2023), and Douglas is Cancelled (2024). Hugh is currently busy filming the third Downton Abbey movie, which is yet to receive an official title.

3/ 8 Michelle Dockery Michelle Dockery has continued to bring Lady Mary Crawley to life, and she's also taken on some seriously gritty roles. Godless (2017), Anatomy of a Scandal (2022) and This Town (2024) are among Michelle's recent TV credits, while The Gentlemen (2019), Boy Kills World (2023) and Flight Risk (2024) are among her latest films.

4/ 8 Joanne Froggatt Joanne Froggatt portrayed Anna Bates in the hit series, as well as the movies. Following the show's conclusion in 2015, the actress has landed lead roles in an array of TV shows, including Liar (2017-20), Angela Black (2021) and Breathtaking (2024).

5/ 8 Jessica Brown Findlay Jessica Brown Findlay made her mark as Lady Sybil Branson before leaving Downton Abbey in 2012. In the years that have passed, she's starred in Jamaica Inn (2014), Harlots (2017-19), Brave New World (2020), Munich: The Edge of War (2021), and Flatshare (2022).

6/ 8 Laura Carmichael Laura Carmichael delivered a stellar performance as Lady Edith Crawley, and she's continued to lend her talents to the screen. Her most notable roles post-Downton include Margaret Pole, Countess of Salisbury in The Spanish Princess (2019-20) and Agatha in The Secrets She Keeps (2020-22).

7/ 8 Jim Carter Jim Carter has been a busy man! With Downton concluded, the legendary actor has appeared in King Lear (2018), The Good Liar (2019), The Sea Beast (2022), and Wonka (2023).