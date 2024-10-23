The Traitors cancelled after real-life murder of contestant

The Traitors has been a worldwide sensation, with a version of the show currently airing in Finland. However, the show has been postponed ahead of the finale following the tragic murder of one of the contestants who appeared on the show.

Janne Puhakka, 29, was found dead in his home on Sunday. According to the Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat, a 66-year-old suspect has been detained on suspicion of shooting the young man, who is Finland's first openly gay ice hockey player.

Detective Inspector Matti Högman told a news agency, STT: "[There is] reason to believe the suspect's actions were deliberate and cruel", adding that the two men knew one another. According to reports, the pair had previously dated.

The translated statement from the TV channel Nelonen confirmed that the finale would not be aired in a post that read: "The final episode of the season of Petolliset was scheduled to be shown on Thursday of this week. We have come to the conclusion that right now is not the right time to air an episode.

It has been reported that Janne's former partner Rolf Nordmo has been arrested

"We will return to the question of the possible presentation of the episode later. We share in the grief of Janne’s loved ones."

The show's producer Sonja Kari said: "We are on the brink of a really big shock and I want to express my condolences to Puhaka's loved ones."

In the show, contestants are split into 'Faithful' and 'Traitor' groups, with Traitors 'killing' a fellow contestant every night, while the Faithfuls have to try and work out who is behind the eliminations, and to 'banish' them from the game.

In the Finnish version, Petolites, 18 celebrity participants took part in the show, where filming took place earlier this year. Janne was still in the game as a 'Traitor' when the finale was cancelled.

Fellow contestant, drag artist Cristal Snow, paid tribute to Janne on Instagram, writing: "This morning's news of Janne's passing is sad and hard to believe. My thoughts are especially with Janne's family and the immediate circle.

Janne Puhakka was starring on The Traitors Finland "Janne was a top bloke: cordial, patient and calm. We shared an incredibly funny journey at the beginning of the year, when we were filming the Betollisen, but I admired him before. Especially when Janne took a big step to come out of the closet as a hockey player. Now that was brave. Janne was most of all brave.

"I had to publish this picture on the day of the finals submission because it represents everything what kind of experience we shared. My deepest condolences to his family."

Janne played for Blues, Espoo United, and Rapaces de Gap throughout his ice hockey career, and was also a member of the national team.

The Rapaces de Gap team's statement read: "We send our sincere condolences to his family, his relatives and all his former teammates.Presenting in the team during the 2017/2018 season, Janne marked the staff and his teammates with his kindness and team spirit."