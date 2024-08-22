The Traitors celebrity version AND season four confirmed - but who is taking part?

BBC have put plenty of faith(fuls) in their hit show The Traitors as, prior to season three being aired, they have confirmed a fourth season as well as a special nine-part celebrity version.

The news was announced at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Thursday, while celebrating the popularity of the show, with season two receiving 46 million views on BBC iPlayer, incredible!

WATCH: Harry betrays Mollie in The Traitors finale

Speaking about the show's return, Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC said: “The Traitors has well and truly established itself as an unmissable highlight of the year and the news of a fourth outing, alongside a brand new celebrity version coming to the BBC, will take the series to a whole new level.

"It will once again be fascinating for our audiences to see who’ll outwit, outplay, and outlast. Let the mind games begin!"

© Llara Plaza The Traitors has been a huge hit

Mike Cotton, Creative Director Unscripted at Studio Lambert and Executive Producer for The Traitors added: "We are thrilled to be inviting some celebrities into our castle to come and play the game. Seeing famous faces navigate the round table or don the infamous green cloaks will be unmissable TV, and what a double treat for the fans with Series 4 also confirmed too. There's a whole lot of exciting treachery and deception yet to come from the Highlands… Claudia’s going to have to pack some extra knitwear."

Ed Gamble's hit podcast The Traitors: Uncloaked will also return for all of the commentary of the drama taking place in the Scottish castle. But which celebrities will be involved?

While we're still waiting on the line-up, with casting underway for the celebrity-version, applications are already open for people who would like to take part in season four. The BBC has confirmed that filming for both of the shows will take place in 2025.

© Llara Plaza Claudia Winkleman is returning



The show will, of course, see Claudia Winkleman return in her finest tartan garments to present the show and manage the traitors and their faithful counterparts.

For those who might not have watched the reality show, the competition follows a group of contestants who are all hoping to win a huge cash prize - but among their numbers are 'traitors', contestants who have been selected to work against the group to murder them off one by one.

With a different contestant being voted out every evening, the faithfuls can only win if they end the game without a single traitor in their midst. Exciting, right?!

© Studio Lambert Applications are open for season four



Joel Dommett opened up about potentially taking part to HELLO!, explaining: "The idea of The Traitors is great, but in reality, I think I’d be so bad at it.” His wife Hannah added: "We should go in like a couple who no one knows, but I think we’ve screwed that!"