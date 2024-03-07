BBC presenter Nick Sheridan dies aged 32

BBC Scotland presenter Nick Sheridan has passed away at the age of 32 following a short illness.

His death was announced by the broadcaster on X on Thursday in a statement from Head of News & Current Affairs Gary Smith, who said the team were "devastated" to hear the news.

"Nick has been a wonderful colleague. He was a hugely talented journalist, presenter and author – and one of those rare people who light up the lives of everyone around them," he said.

"Funny, clever, kind. A lovely man. Our hearts go out to his parents, who have been with him over the past ten days, to his partner, Lewis, and to all the rest of his family and friends."

Born in Wexford, Ireland, Nick had worked in broadcasting for over ten years. He had previously spent two years reporting and presenting RTE News2day, a news programme for children and young people on Ireland's national broadcaster, before transferring to the main newsroom on the foreign affairs desk.

© BBC Nick died aged 32 following a short illness

After joining BBC Scotland as a researcher, he went on to work as a camera journalist, correspondent and presenter, and was known as a regular host of the Drivetime show on BBC Radio Scotland.

While he left his staff post to focus on his career in writing children's books, he continued to work as a regular freelance presenter.

Nick authored three novels: Breaking News: How to tell what's real from what's rubbish, The Case of the Runaway Brain, and The Case of the Phantom Treasure.

Tributes poured in on social media, including from former First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, who wrote: "So terribly sad to read this. It is truly awful. Nick was young, talented, vivacious, and full of potential. What a horrible, senseless loss. My thoughts are with his family, colleagues and many friends."

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar penned: "This is absolutely heartbreaking news. Nick was a phenomenally talented young journalist, well-liked and with a bright future ahead of him.

"My thoughts are with his family, friends and all his colleagues at the BBC."

Friends and fans also shared their sadness online, with one person writing: "Desperately sad news. Nick stood out with his talent and abilities. Above all though, he was a really lovely person who always had a smile on his face. Thinking of his family, friends and colleagues," while another added: "I am terribly sorry to hear this news. Nick was a lovely guy and very talented."