Shetland reveals first look at season 9 - including Poldark guest star

Shetland has shared a first look at season nine - and we already can't wait! The show, which is set to return on 6 November at 9pm, features Ashley Jensen as the new lead detective, having taken over from Douglas Henshall from season eight.

The images show the series regulars including Ashley alongside Alison O’Donnell reprise their roles as Detectives Ruth Calder and Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh respectively, as well as Sandy star Steven Robertson, Billy actor Lewis Howden and Cora's Anne Kidd.

The show has also welcomed some seriously impressive guest stars, including Professor Quirrell himself from the Harry Potter franchise, Ian Hart, as well as Poldark star Vincent Regan.

The Scottish drama was originally based on the novels by Ann Cleeves, but what can we expect from season nine? The synopsis reads: "The new six-part series sees DI Calder – now a resident of the Isles – thrown in at the deep end after a friend of Tosh’s goes missing. The chilling tale of disappearances and death sparks a labyrinthine investigation for Tosh and Calder that challenges the line between the personal and professional."

The show has been a huge hit for the BBC, reaching seven million viewers back in 2023. However, it saw a huge change after Douglas confirmed that he would be leaving the show. At the time, he said: "I decided to leave a few years ago because I felt that Perez's story was coming to a natural end - it was time to find a resolution to Perez's private life.

"I never wanted to ruin the things that were unique to him and our series so it felt like the right time to wrap up his story in a way that would be satisfactory to everybody. I am aware we're not changing the world in any way, shape or form but as far as crime shows go, Shetland does really well in that genre. We tell stories that are very good, the characters are great and I wanted to go out on a high."

Ashley spoke about her delight at returning for another season following her debut, saying: "I'm thrilled I'll be returning to the Shetland Isles again to play the wonderfully complex DI Ruth Calder. The reaction to the last series was incredible and I'm excited at the prospect of unravelling more intrigue.

"The Shetland Isles are breath-taking - without a doubt one of the most memorable and unique filming locations I've been to. I'm looking forward to jumping on that wee plane again and returning soon."

