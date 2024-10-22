All Creatures Great and Small's Anna Madeley lands exciting role with Shetland star

All Creatures Great and Small's Anna Madeley has landed a role in a new revival of Lillian Hellman's play, The Little Foxes, at The Young Vic Theatre – and it sounds incredible.

Bad Sisters star Anne-Marie Duff leads the cast as Regina Hubbard, alongside Shetland's Mark Bonnar as Benjamin Hubbard, Gavin and Stacey's Steffan Rhodri as Oscar Hubbard, and of course Anna, who plays Birdie Hubbard.

WATCH: Bad Sisters returns to Apple TV+ in November

Director Lyndsey Turner delivers a "savage new staging" to Hellman's modern classic, which is a story about "greed, ambition and a family on the edge".

The synopsis reads: "There are people who eat the earth and eat all the people on it. Then there are people who stand around and watch them eat it.

© Channel 5 Anna Madeley is known for playing Mrs Hall in All Creatures Great and Small

"After a lifetime spent watching her brothers grow rich, Regina Hubbard has had enough of standing around. When a businessman offers the family the prospect of untold wealth and power, a sequence of events unfolds that sets brother against brother, father against son and Regina against the whole pack of them."

Bad Sisters actress Anne-Marie Duff is set to star in the play

Also starring in the show are Andrea Davy (Coronation Street, Nine Night) as Addie; Olivier award-nominee John Light (Showtrial, The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage) as Horace Giddens / William Marshall; Stanley Morgan (The Serpent Queen, Sexy Beast) as Leo Hubbard; Olivier award-winner Eleanor Worthington-Cox (Britannia, Next to Normal) as Alexandra Giddens; and Freddie MacBruce making his professional debut as Cal.

The production runs in the Main House from 2 December 2024 to 8 February 2025.

© Anne Binckebanck Guilt and Shetland actor Mark Bonnar will also star in the play

Anna is perhaps best known for playing Mrs Hall in Channel 5's hit period drama, All Creatures Great and Small. The actress has also appeared in A Gentleman in Moscow, Secret Invasion, Anatomy of a Scandal, and The Crown.

No stranger to the stage, Anna, who trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, has appeared in productions of The Crucible at The Old Vic, Earthquakes at the National Theatre, Love in a Wood with the Royal Shakespeare Company, and many more.

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie is known for her roles in Shameless, Sex Education, and Bad Sisters, which returns to Apple TV+ with its second season in November.