Shetland star teams up with Love Actually icon for new BBC series as filming begins – details

Shetland actress Amy Lennox is teaming up with Love Actually actor Gregor Fisher and Fresh Meat's Greg McHugh for a new BBC comedy series, Only Child – and we can't wait for this one.

The six-part series follows only child and budding actor Richard (McHugh), who returns to his family home in Scotland to take care of his "ageing and wilful" dad Ken (Fisher).

© BBC Gregor Fisher and Greg McHugh on the set of Only Child

Penned by Bryce Hart (Still Up, Ten Percent) and directed by Al Campbell (Inside No.9, Code 404), the series features "neighbourly squabbles, domestic and inter-generational differences, all told through the lens of Richard and Ken’s comedic father-son relationship". Filming is currently underway in Glasgow and locations in the North East of Scotland and will continue over the summer.

Amy, who portrayed Sally McColl in season four of Shetland, Chloe Godard in Holby City and is Olivier nominated, appears alongside Stuart Bowman (Rebus, Guilt), Forbes Masson (The Crown, EastEnders), Clare Barrett (Fair City, Sisters), Robin Laing (Guilt, The Gold) and Paul Rattray (Jamestown, Game of Thrones).

© Ian West - PA Images Amy Lennox also stars in the comedy

The synopsis reads: "Richard's long overdue visit to recently-widowed Ken makes him realise his dad may need a bit more full-time help. Not that Ken would agree, of course, but that statement is pretty much true about anything.

"An eccentric, strong-willed technophobe, Ken is set in his ways, leaving Richard worrying about his dad growing old."

While Greg is best known for playing Howard in Channel 4's Fresh Meat and Hamish Osborne in A Discovery of Witches, Gregor has appeared in a range of comedies, including Richard Curtis' Christmas hit Love Actually as music manager Joe.

© Universal Studios Gregor is best known for starring alongside Bill Nighy in Love Actually

Sharing his excitement about starring alongside acting legend Gregor, Greg said: "If you'd told my younger self graduating from drama school that one day I'd be shooting a father/son comedy with one of my heroes Gregor Fisher, I wouldn't have believed you. To be honest it still doesn't seem real. Bryce Hart has written a beautiful show full of laughs with some really touching moments. I cannot wait to get going!”

Gregor added: "I am delighted to be working with young McHugh on Only Child for the dear old BBC."

© Sky UK Limited Greg McHugh is known for his role in A Discovery of Witches

A release date has yet to be announced. The series will air on BBC One, BBC Scotland and iPlayer.