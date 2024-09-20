Shetland series 9: all we know from star-studded guest cast to plot details and latest updates

Leading lady Ashley Jensen reprises her role as DI Ruth Calder. The Scottish actress took over from Douglas Henshall, who stepped down from his role as DI Jimmy Perez after season seven.

Ahead of joining the drama, which is based on the critically acclaimed crime novels by Ann Cleeves, Ashley said that while fans could expect a "different dynamic" between Ruth and the characters, the "integrity of the show" would remain in the "same tone".

Also returning for the new series is Alison O'Donnell as DI 'Tosh' Mcintosh, who will be joined by Steven Robertson as DC Sandy Wilson, Lewis Howden as Sgt Billy McCabe, Anne Kidd as Cora McLean, and Angus Miller as Donnie.

Rounding out the main cast are Steven Miller as Rev Alan Calder, Tibu Fortes as PF Harry Lamont, Conor McCarry as PC Alex Grant and Eubha Akilade as PC Lorna Burns.