Joanna Gaines confesses to making huge change during marriage to husband Chip

Joanna and Chip Gaines have been married since 2003 and share five beautiful children, who are growing up fast!

During their marriage, the couple have learnt to compromise, and while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, Joanna admitted to one huge change she's made over the years as a result of her husband.

The TV star revealed that she's learnt to be more in the moment and spontaneous, having always liked everything to be controlled, and as a result, she's been able to see the positives of this way of thinking.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Meet Joanna and Chip Gaines' 5 children

She said: "Yeah I mean, that's, I feel like my whole life is just how do I predict? How do we control? I don't want surprises. And then of course, I married Chip who is all about surprises and spontaneity.

"And, you know, so I've learned, especially as I've gotten older that it's just more fun to let go to. It's one thing to try to control and try to make sure just because I think we all feel short on time and there's so much we're trying to accomplish.

Joanna and Chip Gaines appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show

"But at the end of the day when I look back, I wanna remember the moments, I wanna remember that I enjoyed them and like back in the day, I wouldn't step forward unless everything aligned and it was perfect.

"And then that was like my sign to move forward. But what I learned along the way is that you just move forward, then I feel like I can really do anything.

Joanna and Chip had a great time talking to Drew

"I've got this man to my left that I feel like I believe I can conquer the world because he's like my biggest cheerleader. And if I fail, well, guess what, I'll learn, I'll be better on the next time.

"So for me, it's just, I love this idea of, we just have to move forward, like set aside comparison, set aside fear and all the things, those are real things. But if you start moving forward, that stuff, I kind of always visualize it, visualize it as it's like falling off my back. I'm gonna move forward and that's the power. That's, that's what gets you to the next place."

© Courtesy of The Paley Center For Media Joanna admitted she's changed her way of thinking since being married to Chip

During the chat, Chip also opened up about turning 50 on November 14, and admitted he wasn't sure he was looking forward to it.

He said: "I guess in my, in my mind's eye, Peter Pan never turned 50. You know what I mean? When you've got this Peter Pan syndrome and you've always evaluated yourself through a, like a childlike lens, then it's just like, how does that sort of coexist with a 50 year old reality? I don't know. I'm just, I feel sort of like conflicted."

© Instagram Joanna and Chip have been married since 2003

He went on to add: "Now I will say, you know, I just ammadly in love with my five beautiful kids, madly in love with Jo. It’s 21 years that we've been together and, and even through."