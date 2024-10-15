Kelly Ripa gets personal as she talks 'passive aggressive' husband Mark Consuelos in hilarious on-air chat

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos often tease each other on Live, and on Tuesday's show, the former All My Children actress couldn't resist calling out her husband live on air.

The couple, who have been married since 1996, were talking at the start of Tuesday October 15th's show about National Grouch Day, and Kelly jokingly told her husband that it was something that applied to him!

"You are such a grouch!" she said, adding: "You're habitually irritable!" Defending himself, Mark replied: "That's just being a dad!" Kelly was then asked what they would be doing to mark the day.

"There's nothing we do to celebrate... You can sigh at me in the passive aggressive way that you do," she said.

Kelly and Mark met on the set of All My Children in 1994 and got married two years later. They went on to welcome three children, Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 21.

© Live with Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa called husband Mark Consuelos out during National Grouch Day!

The couple have shared a lot of their personal life on Live since they began co-hosting together in 2023. Mark replaced Ryan Seacrest, who left in 2023 to focus on more of his work in LA.

Kelly and Mark's long-lasting relationship is something they often get asked about in interviews, and in 2023, Mark spoke about their marriage while chatting to Mr Feelgood.

© ABC Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been co-hosting Live together since 2023

He said: "Find someone that you enjoy walking on the beach with, talking about the future, about what you want. We did that when we were 24 years old, and we still do it now. We dream about what we could do—like, 'Wouldn’t it be great if we could do this?'"

© Instagram Kelly and Mark have had a long-lasting marriage

Kelly previously revealed that she didn't have a wedding ring until the couple's tenth wedding anniversary, when Mark surprised her with a diamond ring. During a Live show in 2023, the star admitted she had a few near-misses with losing the ring.

She said at one point, she thought she had lost the diamond ring for two months, and that she "didn't have the heart to tell [Mark]".

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with children Lola and Michael - who is his dad's double!

"I can't have nice things! There is a reason why I don't have nice things!" she exclaimed. "She felt really bad about it and her birthday was coming up so I thought I would recreate it," Mark said.

"I went to the jewler and he still had the design from almost 15 years ago... I said 'how fast can you do it,' it was perfect for her birthday, I was going to give her the ring that she lost and she will feel bad about me giving her the ring again and it will be good for me."

© Getty Images Kelly and Mark in 1997

However, just a day before Kelly's birthday, she found the ring. "So we are in our little closet area and the day before the birthday she goes 'I found it!'" Mark said.

"I said 'You found what? What did you find?' And I said 'Great!' "She said 'Aren't you excited?' I said 'Let me show you what I was going to give you. I am not going to give you another gift!'" While the ring is now a "backup ring," Kelly and Mark went on to say that their daughter Lola was eyeing it up for herself.