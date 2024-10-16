Christina Hall changes her name amid divorce battle with ex Josh

Flip or Flop Christina Hall has officially reverted to her maiden name of Haack after divorcing her husband of two years, Josh Hall.

The reality show alum announced the name change in a press release ahead of the second season of Christina in the Country, which was originally slated to co-star her husband until their marital woes brought that to an end.

The couple, who married in October 2021 and filed for divorce in July this year, continue to take shots at each other on Instagram; earlier this week, Josh called his ex-wife "delusional" while Christina clapped back, claiming he was trying to steal from her after putting their Tennessee house on the market.

Christina is no stranger to a name change; she has been married to real estate buff Tarek El Moussa, to British TV personality Ant Anstead, and finally to Josh, and took each of their last names after marriage.

She shares Taylor, 14, and Braydon, eight, with Tarek; she welcomed her third child, Hudson, with Ant.

After divorcing Ant, the mother of three revealed to her fans via Instagram in 2021 that she was reverting back to Haack as her last name in honor of her grandmother.

© Matt Winkelmeyer/GA Christina revealed her new name change three months after filing for divorce from Josh

"She loved me hard and always let me know I could achieve anything I wanted to," she explained.

"She spoke life into me when I was down and taught me what unconditional love is. I miss her every single day. Taking back the family's last name and know my grandparents are smiling from above."

Christina's current divorce has rocked the lives of both herself and her ex-husband; Josh posted to Instagram in August asking fans to give him privacy to process the shock split.

© HGTV Christina has been married three times

"I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for," he wrote on Instagram .

"I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever."

In light of their recent public feud, it seems that he has gone back on his word to keep their marital issues between them.

© Instagram The couple were married for almost three years before their split

As for Christina, she told fans that she couldn't eat for weeks following her divorce filing. "One month later...I finally have my appetite back," she said in August.

"I'm exercising again. My kids are happy, and our house feels like home. 'Those poor kids' adore me...anyone who knows us for real knows this and that's what matters."

© Instagram The second season of Christina in the Country will premiere in November

She is clearly thriving as she prepares for the premiere of Christina in the Country's second season. According to the show's press release, it will follow Christina "creating custom dream homes for Nashville-area clients and navigating the hot market with her next flip and first rental property."

The 41-year-old is set to "take bigger design risks to bring her clients' visions to life, transforming dated kitchens, primary suites, basements and entertainment areas into breathtaking spaces with functionality, modern amenities and her signature high-end style." The show will drop on November 12.