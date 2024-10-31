The Repair Shop fans in tears over heartbreaking story behind fairy house

The Repair Shop can always be relied upon to leave us in floods of tears, and their new series Favourite Fixes on Wednesday night did just that! Sharing the team’s favorite restorations from childhood, the show’s narrator, Bill Paterson, stepped up to present the show - and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Bill, who stars in shows including Fleabag and House of the Dragon, took over from the usual presenter Jay Blades, who has been edited out of the show after being charged with controlling and coercive behaviour.

WATCH: Will Kirk helped to restore the fairy house which was bought by Minty’s parents

The episode itself revisited repairs of toys, including a rabbit belonging to Dick King-Smith and an Indian dancing doll, fans were especially moved by a fairy house that belonged to a woman named Minty Barlow.

Minty hoped that Will Kirk could restore a miniature house that was originally part of a model village tourist attraction in Cleethorpes. When the attraction closed in the 1970s, her parents bought the house and “convinced” Minty that fairies lived in it, creating a magical world for her and her sibling.

Will Kirk helped to mend the fairy house

Reflecting on her parents, who have since passed away, Minty said: “There was never a dull moment growing up in Grimsby with them… my mum passed away just after [my daughter] was born, and I lost my dad four years ago very suddenly. Having this restored would bring some of the magic back… I miss my parents dreadfully. It’s the best thing in the world to have a daughter, but sometimes I miss being one.”

She added: “My mum and dad were both experts at making things magical when I was younger. I think getting it fixed would mean bringing them back a little bit. It’d be like them saying hi again.” Upon seeing the beautifully repaired house, she remarked, “I think whatever age you are when your parents are gone, you always feel it. But it’s nice to have something so magical to remember them by.”

Minty was delighted by the fix

Fans took to X to share their thoughts. One person wrote, “Always love watching #TheRepairShop—heartwarming stories. Loved the fairy house in tonight’s episode,” while another added, “Giggling at the rabbit needing attention below the hips, next minute sobbing at Minty’s reaction to her fairy house and reminiscing about her late parents.”

The fairy house was fully restored on The Repair Shop

Minty also shared some sweet behind-the-scenes details on Twitter during the episode, writing, “When my episode of @TheRepairShop was first shown, it led to me tracking down the other house! They were a set of two. The owner preferred to stay anonymous, but it was a joy to visit.”