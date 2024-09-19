The Repair Shop viewers 'in bits' over 'awful' story that left experts 'speechless'

Viewers who tuned into The Repair Shop on Wednesday night were left "in bits" over a heartbreaking story told by one of the show's guests.

Teddy Bear experts Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell welcomed Camilla Greenwood into the barn with her beloved toy bear, who was given to her by her late mum, Linda.

WATCH: Repair Shop guest Camilla shares her heartbreaking story

Camilla explained that her mum was given the bear when she was young and passed it on to her when she was a child.

© Ricochet Ltd/BBC Camilla Greenwood brought her beloved bear to the barn

"He was with her throughout her childhood, and then when I came along, he was always kept in my room, and he's just sort of been a continuum throughout my mum's life and my life," explained Camilla. "It's always just been the two of us since I was six months old, and she was a very special woman."

Camilla went on to reveal that her mum tragically died in a house fire last year. "My mum died last year, there was a fire at my mum's house and that destroyed the house and my mum didn't get out," she said. "So it is remarkable that the bear survived. He was just on the lawn outside the house and I have no idea how he survived really."

© BBC Camilla opened up about her mum's tragic passing

Opening up about her close relationship with her mum, the guest continued: "She was a single mum and she and I were an invincible team. She was a solicitor and she opened her own law firm when I was six months old, she was remarkable and a force to be reckoned with and kind and fierce in equal measures you know, just a very gentle person but determined."

Camilla went on to reveal that she is expecting her first child and is hoping to pass the bear on to her children. "It's a really huge thing for me if we can give him a second life," she said.

© BBC Teddy Bear experts Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell were moved by Camilla's story

Amanda and Julie said they were "moved" and "speechless" by Camilla's story and quickly got to work on the treasured item.

Later on, the experts welcomed Camilla back to the barn, who was left "speechless" over their incredible work. "He's beautiful," she explained.

Taking to social media, viewers were in tears over Camilla's moving story and praised Amanda and Julie's amazing repair.

© BBC Viewers were amazed by Amanda and Julie's work

One person penned: "Watching #therepairshop and it's always the soft toys that get me. Tonight's story is very moving. This brave young woman only lost her Mum a year ago and in such traumatic circumstances. I love the [bear emoji] ladies," while another remarked: "My goodness, how brave was the young lady with the bear? The rest of us, meanwhile, are in bits. Joyous television."

A third person penned: "Julie and Amanda are truly amazing at their craft," while another added: "I've never known such an awful story that breaks your heart - losing your mum in a fire and having the only thing remaining - what an honour for the teddy bear ladies but what a difficult job."