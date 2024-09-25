The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher inundated with support from co-stars after undergoing hospital operation

Steve Fletcher was inundated with messages of support after being admitted to hospital for a knee operation.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, The Repair Shop star shared his appreciation for healthcare professionals as he revealed the surgery had gone to plan.

Alongside a smiling photo of the horologist resting in a hospital bed while wearing a gown and hooked up to a nasal cannula, the TV star penned: "I'm in a different kind of repair shop today… And this time it was me being repaired! Just had a small knee operation, and pleased to report that all went well.

"Ever grateful for the skill and kindness of our healthcare professionals - absolutely wonderful people. Thank you to all who looked after me today."

Steve is a fan favourite on the show

Fans rushed to the comments section with well wishes, with one person writing: "Glad it went well - speedy recovery," while another added: "Hope you’re soon back on two feet. Get well soon."

Steve's co-stars also shared supportive messages, including Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell, who penned: "Sending our love and a bear hug," while Richard Talman wrote: "Wishing you well Steve!"

Paper conservator Angelina Bakalarou added: "Sending you all the best vibes for a speedy recovery!!"

Steve has been an expert on the BBC show since 2017

Steve has been a fan favourite on the show since it first aired back in 2017. Explaining how he came to be on our screens, the clock expert previously told the BBC: "In 2016 I received an email from a company that I hadn't heard of asking if I would be interested in taking part in a brand new show. Not trusting anything that is on the internet, I nearly deleted it and would have done if my partner, Mel hadn't stopped me saying that it all looks ok."

Since then, Steve's son Fred has appeared on the show, making his debut back in 2022 when he helped his dad repair the largest timepiece ever attempted by the experts.

Steve is a proud dad to five children

Away from the programme, Steve runs a workshop in Witney, Oxfordshire, where Fred works as an apprentice.

The business was founded in 1910 by Steve's grandfather Fred, who later handed the reins to Steve's dad, John. Both Fred and John have since passed away, with Steve now running the workshop with the help of his daughter Milly.

Steve and his daughter Amelia on their family holiday in Cornwall

Steve, who's a proud dad to his five children, is very close to his family. The 62-year-old opened up about his family holiday to Cornwall this summer, telling HELLO!: "Holidaying in Padstow is a bit of a Fletcher tradition these days. I have five grown-up children and my partner Mel has a daughter, too - all with partners of their own, plus some with grandchildren, so over the course of a week in the summer, they all come down to visit."