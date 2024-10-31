Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Repair Shop viewers stunned as narrator steps in as host amid pulled Jay Blades episodes
Subscribe
The Repair Shop viewers stunned as narrator steps in as host amid pulled Jay Blades episodes
Bill Paterson on The Repair Shop, Jay Blades on The Repair Shop© BBC

The Repair Shop viewers stunned as narrator steps in as host amid pulled Jay Blades episodes

Scottish actor Bill Paterson presented Wednesday night's show

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Viewers who tuned into The Repair Shop on Wednesday night were surprised to see narrator Bill Paterson on their screens. 

The Scottish actor, who has been the voice of the show for several years, stepped in to host a special edition of the programme during which he reminisced on four favourite fixes related to childhood, including Julie Tatchell and Amanda Middleditch's restoration of a toy rabbit. 

Bill Paterson on The Repair Shop© BBC
Bill Paterson narrates The Repair Shop

Bill, 79, boasts an impressive list of screen credits but is perhaps best recognised for his roles in The Witches, The Killing Fields, Fleabag and House of the Dragon.

Taking to social media, one viewer penned: "Wow, that's REALLY strange seeing the voice of #therepairshop on screen," while another added: "Voice of #therepairshop also played Bruno's dad in the 90s film of The Witches, if you've seen that."

A third viewer speculated about why the BBC had decided to air the special episode, writing: "The BBC having to cobble together old footage to fill the gap left by episodes removed it seems. I kinda wish they did it like they did with the 'Fixing Britain' spinoff during the pandemic, but I'm guessing they had to think fast. Seeing Bill on screen a surprise."

bill paterson© Photo: Getty Images
Bill is known for his roles in House of the Dragon and Fleabag

It comes just a month after it was revealed that the BBC is urgently removing episodes of the show after presenter Jay Blades, 54, was charged with coercive and controlling behaviour against his estranged wife, Lisa Zbozen.

According to The Times, the BBC is avoiding broadcasting episodes in which Jay appears. The furniture restorer is not currently in production on the next series.

Jay has hosted the show since its inception in 2017. Filmed at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Sussex, the programme follows members of the public as they bring in treasured items and family heirlooms to be fixed by a team of experts and craftspeople in the workshop. 

WATCH: Julie Tatchell and Amanda Middleditch's incredible restoration of beloved teddy

In September, Jay was charged with controlling and coercive behaviour against his wife Lisa after West Mercia Police launched an investigation in May, the day after Lisa announced the end of their relationship on social media. 

Jay Blades in a cream jacket and black hat with wife Lisa in a white shirt© David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Jay's wife Lisa announced their split in May

At the time, she wrote: "I don't know how to say this because it's still really raw. I probably should be really angry, but I'm just incredibly sad about the whole thing right now. I don't think I've ever cried so much. I will admit I'm crying as I type this, as I can't believe this is even real.

"I hope you don't mind if I just have a few days trying to figure out my life, as I'm currently in a spare room with a few essentials. I don't know what else to say. All my love, a very broken Lisa-Marie."

Jay Blades looking at his wife Lisa Zbozen© Getty
Jay is expected to face trial on 6 May next year

On 11 October, Jay pleaded not guilty to the charges related to events between 1 January 2023 and 12 September this year, and claims that the presenter engaged in behaviour that caused Lisa "to fear, on at least two occasions, that violence will be used against her".

Jay is expected to face trial on 6 May next year.

Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More