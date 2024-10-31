The Repair Shop viewers stunned as narrator steps in as host amid pulled Jay Blades episodes

Viewers who tuned into The Repair Shop on Wednesday night were surprised to see narrator Bill Paterson on their screens.

The Scottish actor, who has been the voice of the show for several years, stepped in to host a special edition of the programme during which he reminisced on four favourite fixes related to childhood, including Julie Tatchell and Amanda Middleditch's restoration of a toy rabbit.

© BBC Bill Paterson narrates The Repair Shop

Bill, 79, boasts an impressive list of screen credits but is perhaps best recognised for his roles in The Witches, The Killing Fields, Fleabag and House of the Dragon.

Taking to social media, one viewer penned: "Wow, that's REALLY strange seeing the voice of #therepairshop on screen," while another added: "Voice of #therepairshop also played Bruno's dad in the 90s film of The Witches, if you've seen that."

A third viewer speculated about why the BBC had decided to air the special episode, writing: "The BBC having to cobble together old footage to fill the gap left by episodes removed it seems. I kinda wish they did it like they did with the 'Fixing Britain' spinoff during the pandemic, but I'm guessing they had to think fast. Seeing Bill on screen a surprise."

© Photo: Getty Images Bill is known for his roles in House of the Dragon and Fleabag

It comes just a month after it was revealed that the BBC is urgently removing episodes of the show after presenter Jay Blades, 54, was charged with coercive and controlling behaviour against his estranged wife, Lisa Zbozen.

According to The Times, the BBC is avoiding broadcasting episodes in which Jay appears. The furniture restorer is not currently in production on the next series.

Jay has hosted the show since its inception in 2017. Filmed at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Sussex, the programme follows members of the public as they bring in treasured items and family heirlooms to be fixed by a team of experts and craftspeople in the workshop.

WATCH: Julie Tatchell and Amanda Middleditch's incredible restoration of beloved teddy

In September, Jay was charged with controlling and coercive behaviour against his wife Lisa after West Mercia Police launched an investigation in May, the day after Lisa announced the end of their relationship on social media.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA Jay's wife Lisa announced their split in May

At the time, she wrote: "I don't know how to say this because it's still really raw. I probably should be really angry, but I'm just incredibly sad about the whole thing right now. I don't think I've ever cried so much. I will admit I'm crying as I type this, as I can't believe this is even real.

"I hope you don't mind if I just have a few days trying to figure out my life, as I'm currently in a spare room with a few essentials. I don't know what else to say. All my love, a very broken Lisa-Marie."

© Getty Jay is expected to face trial on 6 May next year

On 11 October, Jay pleaded not guilty to the charges related to events between 1 January 2023 and 12 September this year, and claims that the presenter engaged in behaviour that caused Lisa "to fear, on at least two occasions, that violence will be used against her".

Jay is expected to face trial on 6 May next year.