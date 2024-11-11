Robson Green reveals latest milestone as he prepares for new show away from Grantchester

Robson Green is busier than ever! This year, the actor has executive produced a short film directed by Tom Brittney and shot season 10 of Grantchester alongside Rishi Nair, but that's not all.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Robson confirmed that he's wrapped filming on another major project, giving fans a glimpse behind the scenes.

"That's a WIND REEL AND PRINT (WRAP) on the new series of 'Robson Green's Weekend Escapes' for the BBC," he captioned a snap taken in a recording studio.

"I'm filled with immense pride and gratitude for this series and for the team that have made it possible. In a world that often feels chaotic and overwhelming, this journey of peace and connection to nature sometimes reminds us of our place in the grand tapestry of life, filling us with a sense of wonder for the beauty that resides on our doorstep. Coming to your TV's Early 2025. It's a belter!"

Among the comments, fans flocked to congratulate Robson, and some of his famous friends, including Grantchester's Kacey Ainsworth and celebrity chef, Chris Baber, revealed that they'd shot episodes for the series.

As Robson's travel programme enters the post-production phase, the TV star is officially free to shoot the Channel 5 drama, Catch You Later, which is also slated to premiere in 2025.

Last month, it was announced that Robson would join Jason Watkins (Midsomer Murders, Coma, The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies), and Sunetra Sarker (Desperate Measures, Casualty, Ackley Bridge) in the four-part drama.

According to the synopsis: "The cat and mouse thriller tells the story of Huw Miller (Jason Watkins), a police detective still haunted by the one case that he failed to solve – a stalker who taunted his town, mercilessly toying with his victims before eventually killing them.

© Shutterstock Robson Green is gearing up to shoot Catch You Later

"As Huw attempts to settle into retirement, the case is never far from his mind - and when new neighbour, Patrick Harbottle (Robson Green) moves in and utters the chilling phrase 'catch you later' – the sign off the stalker used to taunt Huw during the investigation – Huw is determined he's finally got his man.

"What follows is a high-stakes game of psychological chess between the two neighbours as Huw's world begins to crumble around him. Unable to bear the guilt of the stalker taking another victim under his nose, Huw risks everything to unearth the truth. But has he set his sights on the right man, or is his obsession pushing him ever closer to the brink?"

© Photo: Getty Images Robson will team up with Jason Watkins on the Channel 5 drama

Ahead of filming, Robson, 59, said: "I am so stoked to be working alongside Jason Watkins again on the new Channel 5 drama, 'Catch You Later'.

"Jason is such a talented actor with a remarkable ability to bring depth and nuance to his characters. The psychological thriller aspect of the story promises to be a gripping ride, and I can't wait to dive into the cat-and-mouse dynamics that Tom Grieve has crafted. It's going to be an unforgettable journey!"