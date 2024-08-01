Grantchester stars with famous relatives: From Robson Green to James Norton and more

Following Grantchester's inception in 2014, Robson Green, James Norton, Jemma Redgrave and more have made their mark on the hit detective drama. Catapulted into the spotlight, the stars have become mainstays on our TV screens, but did you know that they're not the only famous faces in their families?

Here, we explore their connections to historical figures and headline-hitting actors…

© Zoila Brozas,BBC Robson Green Robson Green's great-grandfather was William Golightly, a renowned British trade unionist and politician. In 1927 he was elected as the president of the Northumberland Miners' Association. Sadly, William died in 1940, after boarding the SS City of Benares – a ship that was torpedoed and sank. In tribute to his maternal grandmother, Cissie Golightly, who was William's daughter, Robson was given the middle name, 'Golightly'.

© Getty James Norton James Norton is descended from several high-profile figures. His grandfather, Ian Norton, was a colonial official in Tanganyika, and later received an MBE. Meanwhile, his great-grandfather, Hugh Norton OBE, served as Archdeacon of Sudbury from 1945 to 1962.

© Getty Jemma Redgrave You might remember Jemma Redgrave as Amelia Davenport in Grantchester. Hailing from an acting dynasty, her father is the late Corin Redgrave, who famously appeared in The Tenant of Wildfell Hall (1969), Excalibur (1981), Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994), and Enigma (2001). Through her paternal ancestry, Jemma is also the granddaughter of Hollywood legends, Michael Redgrave and Rachel Kempson. Vanessa and Lynn Redgrave, both of whom became award-winning actresses, are her aunts. Meanwhile, Joely and Natasha Richardson, the latter of whom was married to Liam Neeson and sadly passed in 2009, are Jemma's cousins.

© Getty Pip Torrens Pip Torrens appeared as Sir Edward Kendall in seasons one and two of Grantchester. He is a descendant of the famous lawyer and journalist, Henry Whitelock Torrens.