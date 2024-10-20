Grantchester stars who left and why: Tom Brittney, James Norton & more

During his ten-year run on the show, Robson has welcomed several co-stars, including James Norton, Tom Brittney and Charlotte Ritchie, and while they've since departed, they've all spoken fondly of their time on set. Here, we reveal why some of our favourite stars bid adieu to the village of Grantchester…
Tom Brittney
Tom Brittney appeared as Reverend Will Davenport from 2019 to 2024. The 33-year-old, who was written out in series nine, developed a sweet friendship with his co-star and "best friend" Robson, whom he worked with for six years.
Tom confirmed that he would be leaving Grantchester in 2023, telling fans that it was "time for the baton to be passed."
Months later – in an interview with The Rakish Gent – Tom opened up about his decision to move on. "I left Grantchester a few months ago after six happy years of doing the show," he noted. "I wanted to see what else was out there and play different people for a while! So currently on the hunt for that exciting next thing."
Tom has since turned his attention to directing and producing. In a new development, he and Robson collaborated on a short film titled Foxhole, which was released in October 2024.
James Norton
James Norton starred as Reverend Sidney Chambers in the first four seasons of Grantchester. Asked about his final days with the cast, the actor told PBS: "It's no secret that Robson and I are very good friends. I have so much love and respect for that man.
"The relationship Sidney and Geordie had was largely informed by that. And so when you have two very good friends having a version of a goodbye, both Robson and James and Geordie and Sidney were all in this big emotional self-indulgent mess."
During the 2019 interview, James explained that it was "a combination of things" that prompted him to step down from the role. "The Amanda storyline tying up as it did with her and Sidney breaking up and him choosing the church in the third series felt like a natural conclusion to Sidney's story," mused the star.
"Then when the possibility of a fourth series came along, the decision was whether or not to start a whole new journey for Sidney. Rather than do that it felt like it would be better to hand over the baton to someone else and give Grantchester a fresh injection of energy."
Charlotte Ritchie
Charlotte Ritchie made her final appearance alongside Tom Brittney in season nine. After playing the wife of Reverend Will Davenport, it made sense for the character to exit alongside his, with the TV couple moving to a new parish in Newcastle.
Questioned about her departure, Charlotte told Virgin Radio: "I leave with [Will]. There's a new vicar and he's so great. He brings a very new dynamic to the village. I think that's well needed."
Revealing that she was "really sad" to leave such a "lovely" cast and crew, Charlotte added: "It's always sad…but then you remember you're so lucky that you had the job in the beginning."
Morven Christie
Morven Christie hasn't commented on her exit from Grantchester, but based on James Norton's comments about Sidney and Amanda's storyline wrapping up, it's likely that she left because her character was moving on.
