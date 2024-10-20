Grantchester stars who left and why: Tom Brittney, James Norton & more

James Norton starred as Reverend Sidney Chambers in the first four seasons of Grantchester. Asked about his final days with the cast, the actor told PBS: "It's no secret that Robson and I are very good friends. I have so much love and respect for that man.

"The relationship Sidney and Geordie had was largely informed by that. And so when you have two very good friends having a version of a goodbye, both Robson and James and Geordie and Sidney were all in this big emotional self-indulgent mess."

During the 2019 interview, James explained that it was "a combination of things" that prompted him to step down from the role. "The Amanda storyline tying up as it did with her and Sidney breaking up and him choosing the church in the third series felt like a natural conclusion to Sidney's story," mused the star.

"Then when the possibility of a fourth series came along, the decision was whether or not to start a whole new journey for Sidney. Rather than do that it felt like it would be better to hand over the baton to someone else and give Grantchester a fresh injection of energy."