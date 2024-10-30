Tom Brittney and Robson Green reunite for war drama as Grantchester co-star shows support

Tom Brittney reunited with his Grantchester co-star Robson Green for the screening of their short film, Foxhole, at Genesis Cinema in London on Monday.

Both actors worked behind the camera on the World War Two short film, with Tom as director and Robson as an executive producer.

© @thenewcurrent/Instagram Tom Brittney and Robson Green reunited for the Foxhole film screening

The pair were joined by fellow creatives and cast members behind the film, which is penned by Adam Howes and Harry Davies and sees three inexperienced British troops discover a lone enemy survivor cowering in a foxhole.

Starring in the film are Tom Glenister (Granchester, Sherwood), Tian Scott (Masters of the Air, Honeywell), Ernest Kingsley Junior (The Sandman, Washington Black) and James Farley (Sexy Beast). Meanwhile, the film is produced by Robson's company Rivers Meet Productions, along with Fortuna Pictures.

© Fortuna Pictures and Rivers Meet Productions The WWII film follows three British soldiers who discover a lone enemy survivor in a foxhole

Grantchester actress Kacey Ainsworth, who plays Robson's on-screen wife, Cathy, showed her support for the pair on Monday, attending the screening with her daughter Blossom.

Taking to social media, the EastEnders actress heaped praise on Tom and Robson's work, writing: "Out with No1 to see #foxhole a brilliant short directed beautifully by our own @tombrittney produced by @gabriellafortuna #fortunafilms and @robsongreenonthegram @riversmeetproductions and a fantastic team of creatives and actors.

"Short film format is notoriously difficult to pull off. This piece nailed it. Catch it if you can. Bravo all so glad I could make it #grantchesterfamily," she added.

Earlier this month, Robson reflected on his experience as an executive producer, calling the film "a labour of love". Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote: "So proud to have been part of this extraordinary team and as I reflect on my experience as the Executive Producer on "Foxhole," I am filled with immense gratitude and joy."

© ITV Robson and Tom teamed up on the film

He continued: "This project has not only been a labour of love but a remarkable journey alongside an extraordinary group of talented individuals who came together to bring this incredible story to life beautifully Directed by @tombrittney along with the outstanding producing talents of @gabriellafortuna @riversmeetproductions @fortunapictures_ltd #foxhole."

A synopsis for the film reads: "After a bloody skirmish leaves several of their number dead, three inexperienced British troops discover a lone enemy survivor cowering in a foxhole.

© Getty Tom directed the short film

"Upon learning the terrified soldier is only fifteen, the group fractures, torn between executing the young German and offering him a chance at survival. The ever-pragmatic Palmer advocates for his swift dispatch, unable to see past the Nazi uniform, while the idealistic Barnes, driven by compassion, argues for the boy’s life.

"Fearful of another ambush, and with their discourse turning violent, the British soldiers are forced to grapple with questions of morality and mercy as they consider the boy’s fate.

"Foxhole is a timely exploration of the nature of war, the unexpected parallels between its unwitting participants and its unrelenting grip on humanity."