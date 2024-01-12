9 true crime shows that have reopened cases: from Mr Bates vs the Post Office to Unsolved Mysteries

Robert Durst was the subject of the 2015 documentary, which looked at the murders of three women closely linked to the wealthy real estate heir; his first wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst, his long-time friend Susan Berman, and his neighbour, Morris Black.

While he appeared in the documentary to deny having any involvement in the deaths, he accidentally left his microphone on while in the bathroom, and he is heard saying to himself: "There it is. You're caught! .... You're right, of course. But you can't imagine. ... Arrest him ... I don't know what's in the house ... Oh, I want this ... What a disaster ... He was right. I was wrong. And the burping ... I'm having difficulty with the question ... What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course."

He was arrested for first-degree murder two months after the series aired for the first time. While he was previously acquitted of murdering Morris Black, he was arrested for Susan German’s murder and sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. He was later also charged with Kathleen’s disappearance but died of a cardiac arrest in 2022 before the trial began. Kathleen’s family filed a wrongful death suit against Durst’s estate. It was ruled in 2023 that the family’s case could proceed.