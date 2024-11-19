Inside Connie Booth's private life: From her famous ex-husband to her drastic career change

American actress Connie Booth is perhaps best known for starring as waitress Polly Sherman in beloved BBC Two sitcom, Fawlty Towers.

Her acting career saw her take on a plethora of TV and film roles including the likes of The Buccaneers, Faith and Worzel Gummidge in which she starred as Aunt Sally.

© Getty Images Actress Connie Booth in the BBC television series 'Fawlty Towers'

Despite making a name for herself in the world of acting, Connie had a complete career change in 1995, opting to pursue psychotherapy after five years of study at the University of London.

Connie's first husband John Cleese

Connie met her first husband, actor and comedian John Cleese, in the 1960s. The pair embarked on a whirlwind romance and went on to tie the knot in 1968. They welcomed a daughter – Cynthia – in 1971, who later appeared alongside her father in the comedy series, A Fish Called Wanda and Fierce Creatures.

© Getty Images John Cleese at the 23rd Sarajevo Film Festival in 2017

They later joined forces and co-wrote sitcom Fawlty Towers in which Connie played chambermaid Polly Sherman and John starred as central character, hotelier Basil Fawlty. They nonetheless divorced in 1978 before the show's second season was aired. It's believed they remained on good terms despite their separation.

Of their split, John previously said: "I had a perfectionist streak and I got terribly wound up over things. Writing Fawlty Towers meant going over everything again and again until we got it right. That attitude contributed to our break-up."

© Getty Images Connie alongside her Fawlty Towers co-stars Prunella Scales, John Cleese and Andrew Sachs

Following their split, John went on to find love with his second wife, Barbara Trentham. The pair welcomed one daughter called Camilla in 1984 before their separation in 1990. He was married to Alyce Faye Eichelberger between 1992 and 2008, before eventually finding love with his fourth wife, Jennifer Wade. The pair relocated to the Caribbean Island of Nevis when John became disillusioned with British politics.

Connie's drastic career change

In 1995, Connie, aged 55, surprised fans when she announced her decision to step away from acting in pursuit of a new career path. She opted to work as a psychotherapist after studying for five years at University of London.

© Shutterstock Connie quit acting in 1995

Connie reportedly steered away from the spotlight following the breakdown of her marriage which allegedly put her off the industry entirely. According to The Independent, Connie once said: "I used to watch a lot of comedy until I got divorced. Then I went off it."

Connie's second marriage

© Shutterstock Connie with her husband John Lahr

Following her divorce from John Cleese, Connie found love with theatre critic John Lahr. The pair were together for 15 years before they went on to tie the knot in 2000. It's thought that they now live in leafy Highgate, London.

John is a former critic for The New Yorker and is the son of American actor Bert Lahr, who played the Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz.