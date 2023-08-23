Frasier's Nicholas Lyndhurst: All you need to know about family life and career amid new TV role

The 62-year-old is best known for playing Rodney in Only Fools and Horses

Nicholas Lyndhurst is returning to our screens in the new reboot of the 90s' sitcom Frasier, which will see Kelsey Grammer reprise his iconic role for a ten-episode series on Paramount +.

Nicholas is a household name thanks to his illustrious TV career and is best known for playing Rodney Trotter in the hit sitcom, Only Fools and Horses. Ahead of his new TV role as Frasier's old college friend, Alan Cornwall, find out everything you need to know about the actor's life and career.

WATCH: Kelsey Grammer stars in the reboot of Frasier on Paramount+

Nicholas Lyndhurst's TV career

Nicholas Lyndhurst is a 62-year-old actor from Emsworth, Hampshire, who rose to prominence as Rodney Trotter, the younger brother of David Jason's Del Boy in Only Fools and Horses. His performance in the comedy captured the nation's hearts and even led to three BAFTA nominations. The show, which ran from 1981 until 2003, was voted Britain's Best Sitcom by TV viewers in a 2004 poll.

Lennard Pearce, David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst in Only Fools and Horses

Before he found fame in Only Fools and Horses, Nicholas began his career appearing in adverts and children's films during the 1970s before landing his first major role in the BBC sitcom Butterflies, in which he played Adam Parkinson.

MORE: Inside TV star David Jason's friendship with Nicholas Lyndhurst

Nicholas went on to appear in various TV dramas during the 80s and 90s, including the ITV comedy, The Two of Us, in which he starred alongside Janet Dibley. He also played the main character Gary Sparrow in the BBC's time travel sitcom, Goodnight Sweetheart – a role which won him two National Television Awards in 1998 and 1999.

© Getty Images/TV Times Nicholas starred opposite Janet Dibley in the sitcom, The Two Of Us

MORE: 7 amazing new shows coming to ITV this autumn 2023

MORE: See the cast of Frasier and their real-life families

More recently, he appeared in the BBC police drama, New Tricks, joining the main cast as Dan Griffin, a role he played from 2013 to 2015.

© Chris Haston Nicholas stars alongside Kelsey Grammer in the new Frasier reboot

Nicholas Lyndhurst's family life

Away from the cameras, Nicholas lives a quiet life in West Sussex with his wife Lucy, a former ballet dancer.

The couple met in 1992 after Lucy watched her future husband perform in the West End show, Straight and Narrow. They tied the knot in 1999 in a small ceremony in Chichester before going on to welcome their son, Archie, in October 2000.

© Photo: Getty Images Nicholas with his wife Lucy and their late son Archie

The family faced a devastating tragedy in September 2020 when Archie died aged 19 after suffering an intracerebral haemorrhage which was caused by a rare condition called acute lymphoblastic lymphoma. The teenager, who passed away in his sleep, showed no signs of illness prior to his death.

Lucy shared a heartbreaking tribute to her son in a post revealing his cause of death in January 2021. "The world is a very different place without him," she wrote on social media. "One of my last conversations with him was about all that was going on in the world, the chaos, anger about all different subjects.

"He looked at me with his huge blue soulful eyes, shook his head and said 'All the world need is love Mama, it's so easy to love'."

© Dan Wooller/Shutterstock Nicholas his son Archie pictured in 2011

The message continued: "He loved life, he valued everyone in it and every moment he was given. He was always singing, and had such energy and passion in everything he did.

"To be part of his life has been the biggest joy mad honour. We miss him everyday and always will."