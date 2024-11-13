Ant Anstead's unusual nickname for girlfriend Renée Zellweger revealed

Ant Anstead is evidently as smitten as ever with his girlfriend of three years, Renée Zellweger, after a gushing Instagram post from the TV presenter on Tuesday, referring to her as his "missus".

Ant used the unusual nickname as he shared the trailer for Renée's upcoming film, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. The film is ​​the fourth installment in the beloved series, which co-stars Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson and One Day.

"The missus was busy being brilliant this summer… she's a bloomin Bridget genius!" he captioned the post. "Oh And Leo…we need to quiet chat down a dark alleyway… x." Leo will play one of Bridget's love interests in the upcoming film alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Recommended video You may also like Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger's rarely-seen romantic moments

The film will see Bridget back on our screens following the death of her husband, Mark Darcy (played by the iconic Colin Firth), as she tries to navigate widowhood, children and new love.

According to the film's synopsis, "Bridget goes back to work and even tries out the dating apps, where she's soon pursued by a dreamy and enthusiastic younger man."

"Now juggling work, home and romance, Bridget grapples with the judgment of the perfect mums at school, worries about Billy as he struggles with the absence of his father, and engages in a series of awkward interactions with her son's rational-to-a-fault science teacher."

© Instagram The pair have been dating since August 2021

Bridget Jones will drop on February 12, just in time for Valentine's Day.

This is not the first time Ant has shared his excitement over his girlfriend's newest project; in August, the father of three shared the Bridget Jones poster to his Instagram story with a sweet caption praising Renée.

"Oh man… she's so beautiful….! That's my Ren (lucky boy)," he wrote, followed by a heart-eye emoji.

© Photo Credit: Jay Maidment/Unive Leo Woodall will star as one of Bridget's love interests in the film

Ant even relocated to London while the 55-year-old was filming the movie in May to be closer to her. The pair share a home in California.

Ant and Renée have been dating since 2021 when they met on his Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

The car enthusiast gushed about his new girlfriend to Entertainment Tonight

© Instagram Ant called himself a 'lucky boy' for dating Renee

"One thing I think that really comes across in the show is that this is an opportunity to see a little bit behind the curtain," he said.

"Renee in particular, she doesn't give herself freely outside of movies. She's a very private person, and that's something I really love about her… I love that she can weld."

He added: "You get to see a side of her that was really real, and she really shared that, and I think that applies to all the celebrities."

© Instagram Renee and Ant with his oldest two children

The 45-year-old was previously married twice; firstly to Louise Anstead for 12 years, with whom he shares kids Amelie, 21, and Archie, 18; secondly, to TV personality Christina Hall for three years, with whom he shares his 5-year-old son, Hudson.

Renée was engaged to legendary comic actor Jim Carrey in 1999 and married singer Kenny Chesney in 2005.

Ant revealed that Renée and his daughter, Amelie, "really hit it off…just as two girls" when they first met.