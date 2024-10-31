Channing Tatum shares update with fans after 'calling off engagement' to Zoe Kravitz

Channing Tatum is focusing on the job. The actor shared a behind-the-scenes snap from his new project Roofman amid continued reports that he and fiance Zoe Kravitz ended their engagement.

"Just broke out of prison and into a Toys R Us… how was your day. Hehe #ROOFMAN dirty and tired but still a Toys R Us kid," he captioned the carousel of two pictures, which showed him sitting on a bench in front of a 90s Toys R Us sign, wearing a dirty white tee and basketball shorts.

Channing will play Jeffrey Manchester, a former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname 'Roofman'. But Manchester soon escapes from prison, and starts a new life while hiding in a toy store, falling in love with a single mother and her two daughters.

© Channing Tatum Channing Tatum on set of Roofman

Kirsten Dunst will also star in the Derek Cianfrance film, his first film since 2016's The Light Between Oceans.

Channing and Zoe have yet to comment on their split, which reportedly took place several weeks ago. However it appears they have remained amicable as his final post about Zoe, which came hours before the news broke, was that they would appear together in a new film, Alpha Gang.

© John Phillips Channing and Zoë Kravitz attend the European premiere of "Blink Twice"

Also starring and produced by Cate Blanchett, Zoe and Channing join Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Léa Seydoux, and Riley Keough in the film which "centers on a group of alien invaders sent to conquer Earth. Disguised in human form as a 1950s leather-clad biker gang, dubbed the Alpha Gang, they are ruthless in their mission, until they succumb to the most toxic and contagious human condition of all: emotions".

They met in 2021 when Channing was cast in Zoe's directorial debut Blink Twice, which released earlier in 2024.

© MEGA Channing and Zoe dressed as Rosemary and Rosemary's baby in 2023

Romance rumors were first sparked when they were seen riding through the streets of New York City on a BMX bike together, and again a month later they left the Met Gala hand in hand..

In October 2021, he made the romance Instagram official when he shared a picture of the couple's costume from Martin Scorsese's classic 1976 film, Taxi Driver. He proposed in 2023 with a gorgeous gothic-inspired ring, which left engagement ring experts baffled over the price, with estimates ranging from $250k to $1.3 million.

© James Devaney Zoe Kravitz arrives to Electric Lady Studios on September 12, 2024

Laura Taylor from Lorel Diamonds explained: "Channing’s choice of engagement ring couldn't be more fitting for Zoë, reflecting her style that combines gothic and glam with an undercurrent of old Hollywood. The engagement ring is a rare elongated cushion-cut diamond, weighing 7 carats, set in a simple gold band, giving Zoë’s old Hollywood style a modern edge."