Shetland: will Ashley Jensen be back for season 10? Future on show revealed

Shetland has been a huge hit with viewers over the years, even after the lead detective changed hands with Ashley Jensen taking the role of lead detective after Douglas Henshall departed from the show in season seven. With season nine currently on our screens, is season ten happening? Here's what we know…

Fortunately - and in a somewhat unusual move - the BBC has already confirmed that season ten has indeed be commissioned! The exciting news was confirmed in March 2024 when the channel revealed that they planned to bring the show back for at least two more seasons - so watch this space!

WATCH: Ashley Jensen reprises her starring role as DI Ruth Calder

Speaking about the news, director of BBC Drama Lindsay Salt said: "It’s a joy to bring Shetland back for not one, but two new series, further strengthening the BBC’s commitment to this hugely successful Scottish drama that’s loved by fans across the UK and around the world."

© Jamie Simpson First look at season nine

Filming for the upcoming season will take place in 2025 on location on the Shetland Isles and in Scotland, and will see Ashley Jensen and Alison O'Donell return as Detectives Ruth Calder and Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh respectively.

The show has been a huge hit for the BBC, and was the second biggest drama of the year for the channel, only coming behind the third and final season of Happy Valley.

Speaking about seasons nine and ten, Ashley said: "I’m thrilled I’ll be returning to the Shetland Isles again to play the wonderfully complex DI Ruth Calder. The reaction to the last series was incredible and I’m excited at the prospect of unravelling more intrigue. The Shetland Isles are breath-taking – without a doubt one of the most memorable and unique filming locations I’ve been to. I’m looking forward to jumping on that wee plane again and returning soon.”

Shetland's DI ToshMcIntosh and DI Ruth Calder

Alison added: "I could not be happier that Shetland is returning for two more series and am so excited to get started. I'm really proud of the journey this show has been on and of the way it continues to evolve and grow in exciting and surprising ways. That we have managed to grow such a loyal and supportive viewership is a dream come true.

"Ashley and I just scratched the surface of our dynamic in Series 8 and I am delighted that we now have the opportunity to build on that. I can't wait to see what Paul and the team have in store for us next."

© BBC/Silverprint Pictures/Jamie Simpson Alison O'Donnell, Ian Hart and Ashley Jensen on the set of Shetland season 9

Praising the lead pair, Lindsay said: "Ashley and Alison’s partnership has taken Shetland from strength to strength and into new exciting territory, which combined with Paul Logue’s captivating scripts will mean there’s plenty more in store as we head back to the Isles."