The Gilded Age's Louisa Jacobson looks so different out of costume

Louisa Jacobson is back in Newport, where she's been shooting the third season of HBO's The Gilded Age. Marking a sweet reunion with her co-stars, the actress has spent the week shooting at The Elms – an opulent French-style mansion used for the Russell family home.

Joined by her co-star and on-screen love interest, Harry Richardson, the duo have been posting behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram, and we can't believe how different Louisa looks out of costume.

© Instagram Louisa Jacobson posed outside The Gilded Age set in Newport

Unlike her blonde, curly-haired counterpart, Marian Brook, the actress is currently rocking a brunette bob, which she wore in a half-up-half-down style on Wednesday. Putting on a stylish display, Louisa, 33, wrapped up warm in a grey sweater, black pants and trainers. She accessorized with a thick scarf, a Louis Vuitton handbag and tinted sunnies.

When it comes to her role in The Gilded Age, Louisa has become well-accustomed to the hair and makeup trailer. When filming commenced on season three, the actress posted a video of her typical transformation into Marian, which saw hairstylist Sean Flanigan securing a wig, which he then curled and pinned into a period-appropriate updo.

WATCH: Louisa Jacobson transforms into The Gilded Age’s Marian Brook

Back in 2022, Louisa was asked about the decadent costumes, while appearing on the Reign With Josh Smith podcast.

"Every day when I took it off, I was so grateful and I will never take for granted being a female-identifying person in 2022, who does have the freedom to put on a pair of pants that are kind of loose and call it a day," she said.

"The things women had to do, it was crazy. I realized how I've internalized beauty standards so intensely."

"You've seen Cinderella, you've seen any Disney movie, have you seen Frozen? Their waists are like the size of my finger!" she continued. "All the main princess characters have these tiny little waists and you grow up seeing that. I walked on set and in my [costume] fittings too, I was like, 'Just tighten it – I wanna look snatched.'

© HBO Louisa has spoken about the challenges of the costumes

"I would say three or four months into shooting, I actually had to ask them [the wardrobe department] to take out my dresses from the waist because it was just too much, it was taxing physically and mentally, I couldn't sleep on my side for a long time because my ribs were so sore."

While playing Marian has come with its challenges, Louisa has shared her excitement about season three, which is expected to premiere in 2025.

© Instagram The Gilded Age will return with a third season in 2025

To the delight of fans, Carrie Coon – aka Bertha Russell – suggested that filming would wrap in the next two months. During a chat with Screen Rant, the actress said: "We're shooting it right now, honey. So, hopefully, we'll be wrapping up by January, and then they'll do all their CGI business and get it out to the people.

"But we're having a great time. It's a great group of people, and I'm having a ball doing it. I'm headed to Newport next week for more mansion time. So it's great."