The Gilded Age star Louisa Jacobson shares fresh glimpse of the season three set

The Gilded Age is set to return in 2025, and with the cast and crew shooting in New York, Louisa Jacobson has given fans a sneak peek. The actress took to Instagram on Monday and revealed her early call time as she headed to a constructed backlot.

Louisa, 33, has been back on set since July 8, with the TV star sharing a video from the show's hair and makeup trailer. "FIRST DAY OF @gildedagehbo SEASON 3. LET'S GO," she penned at the time.

© Instagram Louisa Jacobson shared photos from the constructed backlot in New York

Details surrounding the third instalment have been scarce, however, producer Salli Richardson-Whitfield has teased what's to come.

Salli, who is also a director on the period drama, told HELLO! that the next season will explore more of the relationship between sisters Ada Forte (played by Cynthia Nixon) and Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski).

© Photo: Sky Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook

"We'll see more differences in the dynamics of the relationship between Agnes and Ada," she said, adding that in season three we're also "going to get a little deeper into the Black elite storyline, which seems to be a storyline that we all love".

Excited for fans to watch the next chapter, producer Gareth Naeme has noted that season three will feature "more" of "all the things I think the fans loved in season two".

© HBO Christine Baranski as Agnes and Cynthia Nixon as Ada in The Gilded Age

"I hope the fans will love the next season. We're doing the stories we wanted to tell," he added, confirming there would be more of the "beautiful production value and the amazing costumes" which have garnered Emmy nominations.

An overnight hit, The Gilded Age follows two wealthy families who live in neighboring mansions on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan: the Old Money family, the Van Rhijns, and the new money Russells, who have found fortune through the railroads.

Further exploring the social divide, creator Julian Fellowes was asked about season three."The Gilded Age was very mixed. There were all these tremendous businesses and banks — all before there were rules governing them," he explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

"It was a complete free-for-all. What I like to emphasize is that behind the ballrooms and the clothes and the carriages, these giant men with these enormous egos were doing things.

The Gilded Age reveals first look at season three

"They didn't share our generation's sentimental view. We like to spend about half of our day in tears for everyone having a terrible time. There is something about their braggadocio that I find rather appealing. It doesn't mean I'm like them."

In season three, fans will also be introduced to several new cast members, with Phylicia Rashad, Jordan Donica, and Brian Stokes Mitchell signed on as members of the Kirkland family. Meanwhile, Victoria Clark is billed as Joan Carlton, a woman from "the old money side of New York high society."

Presumed Innocent's Bill Camp, Only Murders in the Building's Andrea Martin, and Nurse Jackie's Merritt Wever have all been added in undisclosed roles. Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), LisaGay Hamilton (The Dropout), Paul Alexander Nolan (Hudson & Rex) and Hattie Morahan (Fool Me Once) will also feature.