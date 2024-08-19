The Gilded Age creator Julian Fellowes reveals fresh update on season three

Julian Fellowes is period drama royalty. Not only is he the creator, writer and executive producer of Downton Abbey, but he's also gifted the world with HBO's The Gilded Age, which will soon return with a third season.

© Getty Julian Fellowes with stars Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Christine Baranski, Denee Benton, Louisa Jacobson and Cynthia Nixon

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Julian, 75, was quizzed about the upcoming series, which is currently in production, and he's shed some light on what's to come.

"The Gilded Age was very mixed. There were all these tremendous businesses and banks — all before there were rules governing them. It was a complete free-for-all. What I like to emphasise is that behind the ballrooms and the clothes and the carriages, these giant men with these enormous egos were doing things," noted Julian.

© Heyday Productions The Gilded Age is expected to return in 2025

"They didn't share our generation's sentimental view. We like to spend about half of our day in tears for everyone having a terrible time. There is something about their braggadocio that I find rather appealing. It doesn't mean I'm like them."

Julian may be keeping his cards close to his chest, but his comments seem to hint at some big changes ahead for New York's high society circles. What we do know for sure is that season three will return in 2025, although a specific release date is yet to be confirmed.

Currently, a brief teaser starring Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector and Louisa Jacobson has been shared by the show's Instagram account, not to mention an update on the cast. Joining The Gilded Age's already-impressive ensemble will be Phylicia Rashad, Jordan Donica, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Victoria Clark.

Phylicia Rashad, who previously appeared in Empire, will portray Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland – "a woman from a prominent family in Newport with ties dating back to the American Revolution who has high standards and an occasionally sharp tongue."

The Gilded Age reveals first look at season three

Meanwhile, Blue Bloods star Jordan Donica is billed as Elizabeth's son, Dr. William Kirkland and Mr Robot's Brian Stokes Mitchell has been cast as Elizabeth's husband and pastor, Frederick Kirkland.

As for Victoria Clark, the Almost Family alum joins as Joan Carlton, a woman from "the old money side of New York high society." Adding to the excitement, last week it was confimed that Presumed Innocent's Bill Camp, Only Murders in the Building actress Andrea Martin, Nurse Jackie's Merritt Wever, Deadpool's Leslie Uggams, Fool Me Once's Hattie Morahan had signed on too.

Production is currently underway. The cast returned to set in July, with Louisa Jacobson noting that the 8th marked her first day on season three. Following the events of season two, the latest episodes have a lot of questions to answer.

Among them, fans will be wondering what exactly Bertha has agreed to with the Duke, and they'll also be keen to find out what life is like for Marian and Larry, who had their first kiss in the finale.

© Alison Cohen Rosa Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell in The Gilded Age

In a separate interview with TV Line, Julian noted that their status as a couple could lead to more scenes between Christine Baranski, aka Marian's aunt Agnes, and Carrie Coon, who plays Larry's mother, Bertha.

"It might be quite nice to involve them in some situation that didn't depend on them liking each other but where they both had to turn up," reflected Julian. "I think that we might look for some dramatic situations that would provide that."