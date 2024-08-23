The Gilded Age: Inside the stars' home lives away from the cameras

From the Rusell's limestone estate to the brownstone building known as the Brook House, The Gilded Age follows the trials and tribulations of old and new money families in the Big Apple. A haze of palatial NYC mansions, since signing onto the show, many of the cast members have moved to the city to be closer to set.
Away from the cameras, Carrie Coon and her husband, Tracy Letts, have temporarily traded Chicago for Brooklyn, while Christine Baranski lives in the same Manhattan apartment building that Jackie Kenny grew up in. As for Morgan Spector and his wife, Rebecca Hall, New York may be his work base, but away from the cameras, he prefers to keep a low profile with his family in the countryside. Here, we take a look at the stars' unique home lives…
Louisa Jacobson
In June 2024, Louisa Jacobson – aka Marian Brook – publicly came out. Sharing a photo alongside her girlfriend, Anna Blundell, the actress wrote: "Blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb," alongside the rainbow flag emoji.
In 2022, Louisa resided in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighbourhood with her ex-boyfriend, actor Jonathan Higginbotham, but it's unclear if she's relocated to another property since their split.
Carrie Coon
After bagging the role of Bertha Russell in The Gilded Age, Carrie Coon and her husband – actor and playwright Tracy Letts – decided to sell their Bucktown mansion for £3.1million.
These days the couple, who share a son and daughter, primarily reside in a Brooklyn brownstone, however, their relocation is temporary.
In a text to the Chicago Tribune, Carrie, 43, confirmed that she and her husband are "committed Chicagoans" and intend to return to The Windy City one day. In the meantime, the actress has been making the most of her time in NYC and has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the set of season three.
Taissa Farmiga
Taissa Farmiga married her longtime love, Hadley Klein, in 2020. While the actress spends a great deal of time in New York, in 2019 she purchased a $1.375 million home in Los Feliz. Built in 1949, the two-story property features original hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves and a working fireplace, according to the LA Times.
Christine Baranski
As of 2021, Christine Baranski reportedly resides in a $2.2 million duplex on the Upper East Side. Based in the same building that First Lady Jackie Kennedy grew up in, the nine-story co-op dates back to 1928.
Christine and her late husband, Matthew Cowles, moved into a $1.39 million unit in the same building back in 2004, but 16 years later she sprang for a more expensive and spacious apartment, which includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and larger living and dining areas.
Christine and Matthew, who were married for 30 years before his death in 2014, share two daughters – Isabel and Lily. To give their children a "sense of rootedness," the couple raised their girls in Connecticut before making the move to Manhattan.
Morgan Spector
Morgan Spector has been married to BAFTA-winning actress, Rebecca Hall, since 2015. After co-starring in a Broadway production of Machinal, the couple tied the knot in Saugerties, New York. As of 2018, they are proud parents to a daughter named Ida.
As of 2024, Morgan and Rebecca have waved goodbye to city living. "We live in the countryside away from everything, a very rural situation," the Godzilla star told People. "We're actually pretty quiet people."
When it comes to securing roles, Rebecca and Morgan are known to run lines together at home. "Her brain works in ways that my brain does not work. I think we're complementary in some ways," Morgan told W Magazine.
"There are creative leaps that she makes as a writer and director, and all I can do is say, 'Yeah, do that, do more of what you are.' But we always record each other for auditions, and I've learned to listen to anything she ever tells me, which I feel is sometimes like cheating. We're always engaged around work and art as much as possible, but we're not the same kind of thinker, which I think is fantastic."