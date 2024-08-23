The Gilded Age: Inside the stars' home lives away from the cameras

Morgan Spector has been married to BAFTA-winning actress, Rebecca Hall, since 2015. After co-starring in a Broadway production of Machinal, the couple tied the knot in Saugerties, New York. As of 2018, they are proud parents to a daughter named Ida.

As of 2024, Morgan and Rebecca have waved goodbye to city living. "We live in the countryside away from everything, a very rural situation," the Godzilla star told People. "We're actually pretty quiet people."

When it comes to securing roles, Rebecca and Morgan are known to run lines together at home. "Her brain works in ways that my brain does not work. I think we're complementary in some ways," Morgan told W Magazine.

"There are creative leaps that she makes as a writer and director, and all I can do is say, 'Yeah, do that, do more of what you are.' But we always record each other for auditions, and I've learned to listen to anything she ever tells me, which I feel is sometimes like cheating. We're always engaged around work and art as much as possible, but we're not the same kind of thinker, which I think is fantastic."