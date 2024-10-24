Yellowstone's Cole Hauser teases new storyline for Rip and Beth in season 5B

The Duttons are in for a bumpy ride. When Yellowstone returns, the family will navigate life without their beloved patriarch, John (Kevin Costner), leading to some interesting storylines. In a new interview with TV Line, Cole Hauser – aka Rip Wheeler – explained that season 5B "is about picking up the pieces… putting them back together and trying to move on.

"My storyline is totally different. Kelly's as well," he added. Speaking about Rip's dynamic with his on-screen wife, Beth (played by the inimitable Kelly Reilly), Cole teased: "You're going to see a side of Rip you haven't seen."

© Instagram Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) will support each other through a tough time

The fan-favorite couple, who married in the season four finale, will be leaning on one another as they navigate troubled waters. "He's running the ranch, being supportive of Beth, helping Kayce, doing all the things that John would want," Cole noted. "He takes the responsibility very seriously, and I love that about this year for him."

While Cole and Beth will adapt to a whole new dynamic at Dutton Ranch, the duo will still have time for a "little loving" in the upcoming instalment.

© Instagram The couple will still have time for a "little loving"

Earlier this week, Yellowstone delighted fans by unveiling the explosive trailer for season 5B. Click the video below for a glimpse of what's in store…

Yellowstone season 5B – trailer

Ahead of its return in November, Kayce Dutton actor, Luke Grimes has raved about the show's "perfect ending."

"I couldn't be happier. I think it's a perfect ending for the show for every character," he told EW.com.

"It's just a testament to what a good writer Taylor [Sheridan] is, and it's a very, very profound, beautiful ending. I can't wait to sit down and watch it one day."

When season 5B debuts, fans will finally learn how Taylor Sheridan handled Kevin Costner's exit after he confirmed his departure with a video message in June. While the A-lister explained that he would not reprise his role in the remaining episodes, he has suggested that he's "not finished" with the story, sparking questions about whether or not his character will be definitively killed off.

© Paramount Kevin Costner will not reprise his role as John Dutton

According to Kelly Reilly, John's mysterious arc "changes nothing as far as Beth's desire to protect her family's lineage. In fact it becomes more urgent," she told Entertainment Weekly.

Elaborating on Beth's arc, she mused: "We start the show where Rip's gone to Texas and Beth is miserable without him. Within 24 hours, she's like, 'When are you coming back?' She doesn't have much patience or understanding that he has to go and do cowboying so she might take a trip down to Texas to see him."