Exclusive: Yellowstone star teases 'conclusive' finale to Kevin Costner drama —and why it was 'hard to end'

Yellowstone fans are eagerly awaiting the final four episodes of the hit Taylor Sheridan series, and star Ian Bohen has promised that the upcoming conclusion will be "very satisfying".

"A show like this has to end, it can't just go on forever so it needs to be wrapped up and [the episode] is very conclusive," Ian told HELLO! at the 2024 Country Music Association awards.

"I think it's very satisfying and it's the only way the show can truly end."

Ian Bohen as Ryan on Yellowstone

The final episode will see the long-running series come to an end, but season five part B opened with a shock as it was revealed that John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) had died by suicide; it was later revealed it was actually a paid-for assassination.

Ian shared that he was "blown away" by how Taylor decided to wrap up these final episodes "because I thought, 'How are we going to make this work?'

"You take all the pieces of something intricate and you throw them up in the air and then try to catch them in order to make it work again and I didn't know how we were gonna do that – but the boss did it. He had it sorted."

© Paramount Lainey Wilson as Abby in Yellowstone

Ian stars as rancher Ryan in the series, and Lainey Wilson had a guest starring role as his girlfriend Abby, a traveling musician. The 48-year-old called Lainey – who won two CMAs on the night – "fantastic" and shared her acting process and how it made his work better.

"She's eager, she's patient, she listens really well and she doesn't get in her own way, which is hard as an actor, and she is honest so it was a treat," he said.

© Hubert Vestil Lainey Wilson and Ian Bohen attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center

The pair have become good friends, and Lainey previously called him "a champion of mine and one of my biggest cheerleaders".

"I did lay some ground rules. I was like, 'Don’t do this, don’t do this and don’t do this,'" she revealed of their kissing scenes.

"And he was like, 'Whatever makes you feel comfortable.' He made me so comfortable."

Trailer for Yellowstone's final season

As for those rumors that showrunner Taylor is working on a potential spin off, or season six, with Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, Ian adds: "Anything is on the table and you can't say no, so if the boss wakes up and decides he wants to write that and has an idea, then he'll do that and it's very possible.

"I love the people that I work with and so I don't know what else that would be more satisfying than [to return]."

Ian even has his own ideas for a spin-off: "Ryan's ranch."