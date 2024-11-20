Kelly Reilly's exciting new role away from Yellowstone revealed

Kelly Reilly has a fresh venture on her hands. The Yellowstone actress was celebrated on Wednesday when she was announced as the newest partner of Ammunition Wines and Whiskey.

Kelly — who plays Beth Dutton in the popular drama — attended an event in New York marking her role for the award-winning brand ahead of the news being made public.

Kelly and Ammunition's CEO, Andy Wahl, mingled at the iconic Players Club in Gramercy Park where guests enjoyed light bites and signature cocktails crafted from the brand's spirits.

The partnership is a shift from Kelly's career as a celebrated actress and may surprise fans who know she prefers a life away from the spotlight.

"I don't participate in the noise in any way. I stay out of it," she told Town & Country: "The only safe place for me is in the work—and then home with my husband. Very boring.

"It [Hollywood] can become a cyclone of [expletive] and fakeness, and I know I won't find my worth in that."

Kelly is married to Kyle Baugher but they're rarely seen in public together.

They recently rang in their 12th wedding anniversary.

One thing Kelly has confirmed about her other half — who relocates with her when she takes on a new role — is that he is not in the entertainment industry.

"I live between my house on the borders of Sussex and Surrey and New York," she said. "I'm not saying any more about him except that he's not an actor, not in the business."

Kelly's Yellowstone role is by far her first. She previously starred in True Detective, Prime Suspect and Above Suspicion.

When asked by the BBC what it is like to be an in-demand leading lady, she said: "Well, I'm 47 years old, it hasn't happened overnight, you know. So it's not like I'm getting whiplash," she joked.

"I have been a working actor for 30 years. It's not lost on me that there's a unicorn of shows that have such success worldwide and a character that has had this amount of attention or appeal.

"But I treat it at arm's length. I don't spend too much time thinking about it. I have a very normal life. It's very important to me that my life is normal. Nothing has changed, other than I'm really busy.

"I don't get to sleep at home very often, which is annoying because I love home!"