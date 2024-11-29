Stephen Mulhern inundated with messages after collapse and father's death

Stephen Mulhern has been inundated with well wishes from fans after he was rushed to hospital on Wednesday evening.

The TV presenter, who is mourning his father's death, is thought to have collapsed while eating at a Pizza Express in Berkshire. After being checked over by paramedics, Stephen was taken to hospital in an ambulance as a precaution.

© Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock Stephen was taken to hospital on Wednesday

The Dancing on Ice host had reacted to an anaesthetic he had been given earlier in the day for an operation.

Fans rushed to the comments section of Stephen's latest Instagram post to wish the In For a Penny host a speedy recovery. One person wrote: "Hope u feel better soon Stephen," while another commented: "Sending all my love to you Stephen."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Stephen is mourning the loss of his father

A third follower penned: "Wishing you a speedy recovery Stephen," while another added: "Get well soon," alongside a red heart emoji.

It's been a tough few weeks for Stephen following his father Christopher's death, which prompted the star to pull out of commitments with Butlin's holiday parks last month.

A representative for Stephen told HELLO!: "Stephen has had an incredibly tough time over the past few weeks. His beloved father recently passed away which has hit him hard and has been understandably very stressful. In addition he had a procedure which took place yesterday (Wednesday). Following the anaesthetic that was administered, he had a few drinks which made him unwell and he was taken in to hospital as a precaution. He is now back home recovering."

Stephen's collapse comes after the announcement that he and former This Morning star Holly Willoughby will be teaming up for a reboot of the ITV game show, You Bet!, which will air its first episode on December 7 at 8.15pm.

© Shutterstock Stephen is teaming up with Holly Willoughby for a new ITV show

"A panel of celebrities and the studio audience must predict if each challenger can complete the extraordinary challenge with which they are faced," reads the synopsis. "Guess correctly and points are added to the celebrities’ score, based on the percentage of studio audience who voted the same way."

This isn't the first time Stephen and Holly have teamed up, with the hosting duo having fronted Dancing on Ice together since Phillip Schofield's departure from ITV.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby address Phillip Schofield controversy

When asked what it's like working with his close friend Holly, Stephen told HELLO! earlier this year: "She is beautiful and she has a great sense of humour. She’s caring. I think she’s an amazing mum. For me, she’s the complete package. She’s an amazing friend. We’re there for each other."