Holly Willoughby oozes bond girl glamour for surprise reunion with former co-star

Holly Willoughby captivated fans in a plunging black dress as she graced the red carpet for the premiere of Better Man, a semi-biographical film about the life and career of Robbie Williams.

The former This Morning presenter, who stepped away from her ITV role in October 2023, made a return to the spotlight on Wednesday night.

Looking elegant as ever, Holly oozes Bond girl glamour in a waist-sculpting midnight black dress featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline and glittering rhinestone details.

© Jeff Spicer Holly Willoughby attends the "Better Man" European Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on 27 November 2024 in London, England.

The mother-of-three carried a classic black clutch bag, slipping into pointed-toe black heels to complete her simple, yet sophisticated ensemble.

Holly's buttery-blonde hair grazed her shoulders in romantic loose waves, while she sported her usual fresh-faced beauty glow, consisting of a peachy blush, soft pink gloss and a feline winged eyeliner.

© Gareth Cattermole Holly looked mesmerising in a plunging black dress

Behind the scenes, Holly reunited with her Celebrity Juice co-star Leigh Francis, writing on Instagram: "The lemon on top was being reunited with @leighfrancis… JOY."

The Dancing on Ice presenter added: "Tonight I went to see the Better Man movie with the BEST of women… love you @nicoleappleton [heart emoji] What an incredible film… so moving."

© Instagram Holly reunited with her Celebrity Juice co-star Leigh Francis, after being a part of the ITV show for 12 years

Holly's doting fans were quick to comment on her glamorous moment in the spotlight. "Quite some glam Holly! You’ve knocked it out the park as usual. Beautiful," commented one fan, as another wrote: "Looking beautiful as always Holly. Nice to see you smiling."

It's no doubt been a year of mixed emotions for This Morning's former golden girl, who stepped away from the programme after 14 years last year shortly after news of her co-host Phillip Schofield's "unwise, but not illegal" affair with a younger colleague came to light.

Holly took a three-month Instagram hiatus earlier this year, only emerging in the spotlight for the first time in September at the National Television Awards. As the award-winning presenter stepped out onto the stage in a silhouette-sculpting rhinestone gown by Kolchagov Barba, the audience showed their support for the star following her difficult year.

© Samir Hussein Holly rocked a glowy makeup look for the "Better Man" European Premiere

Alongside chanting her name, the crowd also called out: "We love you, Holly."

Josie Gibson, who joined the This Morning stars at London's O2, told The Sun: "We absolutely adore Holly and she's one of the greats, she's one of the greatest broadcasters of all time.

"She makes it look so seamless and she's a gorgeous person and she's amazing, we miss her terribly."