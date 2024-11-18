Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Declan Donnelly's rarely-pictured children he's left behind for I'm A Celebrity
Ali Astall and Declan Donnelly attend the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 13, 2018 in London, England.© Karwai Tang

Dec shares two children with his wife Ali Astall, whom he married in 2015

2 minutes ago
As beloved TV presenting duo Ant and Dec host I'm A Celebrity live from Australia, their families will no doubt be missing them at home. 

Declan Donnelly, 49, shares two children with his wife Ali Astall, who worked as Dec's manager for more than a decade before they found love and eventually married in 2015. 

WATCH: Dec makes rare comments about his kids

While fans would no doubt love to see the star’s wife and their two young children Isla, six, and Jack, two, enjoying Australia with him, Dec and Ali have taken special care to keep their children out of the spotlight ever since their birth.

In fact, the public has only ever seen two photos of Dec’s children, which he shared on his social media accounts when Isla and Jack were born.

Keep scrolling to meet the Saturday Night Takeaway star's two rarely-seen children…

Isla Donnelly, six

View post on X

Back in September 2018, Dec announced the birth of his and Ali’s first child on his shared Twitter page with Ant.The proud dad posted an adorable snap of his newborn daughter holding onto his finger.He wrote: "Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o’clock this morning. Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x." 

Jack Donnelly, two

View post on Instagram
 

In July 2022, Dec shared a similar photo of his baby boy’s tiny hand grasping his dad’s finger.The former Byker Grove actor said: "Shortly before 10am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light. He is wonderful and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister! D x."

Fans are yet to see more of Dec’s two children; the star clearly takes his family’s privacy seriously as he has kept them off social media completely since sharing these initial photos.

Ali Astall and Declan Donnelly with their pet dachshund Rocky© Getty
The couple also share their home with their pet dachshund Rocky

Speaking about becoming a father after welcoming his daughter Isla, Dec wrote in the TV duo's book, Once Upon a Tyne: "Becoming a dad has completely transformed me. 

Dec and Ali on their wedding day© Alamy
Dec and Ali became parents three years after their wedding at St Michael's Church, Elswick, Newcastle.

"At first, like all expectant parents, I didn't truly understand how much it was going to change me. I just thought it was another little person coming to live in the house... 

"It opened up a whole other side to me, a side I didn't know existed. I felt a love that I didn't realise it was possible to feel. Everything I do, every day, is for my daughter now."

