Phillip Schofield quits This Morning after over 20 years following feud rumours

Phillip Schofield has announced his depature from This Morning following rumours of a feud with his co-star Holly Willoughby and his brother, Tim Schofield, being imprisoned for child abuse offences.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Phillip, 61, shared: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

"Throughout my career in TV - including the very difficult last few days - I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love."

He concluded: "So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me - especially This Morning's amazing viewers - and I'll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

