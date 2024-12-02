Iconic TV legend Ian Smith reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

Neighbours actor Ian Smith, who is known for playing Harold Bishop on the Australian soap, has announced his departure from the drama after revealing his terminal cancer diagnosis.

The 86-year-old told Australia's 10 News First that he has pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma, a rare form of lung cancer.

"I found out a few months back that I have cancer, that I have a very aggressive non-fixable cancer and they expect me to die," he told presenter Angela Bishop.

Opening up about his treatment, he said: "I've had three chemos although the first one wasn’t chemo it was immunotherapy, which is reasonably new, to the medical world.

"I've really put my hand up I think just to be a guinea pig, plus the fact I don't want to die, I want to stay alive with quality as long as I can and if they can do that, I’m very happy.

"But I wake up every morning hoping there's no pain because I know that's the beginning of the bad part."

Neighbours' official X account announced Ian's departure from the show in a statement. "Harold waves goodbye to Ramsay Street. We're sharing the sad news that Ian Smith will soon be stepping away from the beloved role of Harold Bishop. Ian first played Harold in 1987 and it’s been a huge privilege to welcome him back to the show over the years."

The show also revealed that actress Anne Charleston, who played Madge, would reprise her role alongside Ian for some of his final scenes.

The X post read: "In what context Anne will appear is yet to be revealed, but to have the iconic couple reunited will be one final treat for fans."

During his 10 News First interview, Ian spoke about losing his wife Gail to cancer in 2019. "That really, I think if that hadn’t happened I'd be a lot worse off now, but my life finished then," he said.

When asked if he believed he would see Gail again, the actor said: "No, that's why I say I wish I was religious, it would be lovely.

© Fremantle Media/Shutterstock Ian Smith made his Neighbours debut in 1987

"I don't hold anything, there are people who practise their religion beautifully and I don't deride them, I envy them, I think it would be lovely to have that to look forward to, fantastic, can you imagine," he added.

Ian made his Neighbours debut back in 1987 and while his character was only supposed to appear in a few episodes, the actor ended up staying until 1991, when Harold was washed out to sea.

Ian reprised his role in 1998 and remained on the show until 2009. After various guest appearances over the years, Harold's return to Ramsay Street after 15 years was revealed earlier this year.