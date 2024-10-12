Inside Strictly star Nick Knowles' health woes and accidents

Nick Knowles is no stranger to injuries thanks to his presenting career. From climbing 200-foot towers to travelling the perilous landscape of the Grand Canyon, the DIY SOS presenter has found himself in some seriously risky situations while filming his travel documentaries over the years.

Nick, who is currently competing in the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing, was forced to pull out of Movie Week after hurting his knee during training. But what other injuries has he sustained during his TV career? Take a look back here…

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing's most amazing perfect 40 dances

© @nickknowles/Instagram Near-death experience While filming the second season of his Channel 5 documentary, Amazing Railway Adventures with Nick Knowles, the 62-year-old almost died while flying in a gyrocopter over Mount Etna. Recounting the frightening experience on ITV's Lorraine last year, he explained: "I was in a gyrocopter over Mount Etna, I tried to get through the clouds and through a storm to see the top of the mountain. "But that went horribly wrong and I almost ended up crashing into the mountain, so that was a little bit scary," he continued.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Secret Covid battle After falling ill with Coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic, Nick suffered with long Covid for ten months. While appearing on Lorraine back in 2021, Nick explained: "I had Covid really bad right at the start of lockdown I got it pretty bad. I tried to go back into exercise too soon. "I had what my doctors described as long Covid for ten months afterwards. I didn't wanna tell anyone because I didn't want to not get bookings for work," he continued.

© @nickknowles/Instagram Nick's close call While filming a documentary in Mongolia, Nick risked a serious tongue injury after meeting a shaman who was blowtorching a knife until it was white hot and told him to lick it to 'get rid of the bad spirits'. "I was like… 'If I burn my tongue badly enough then that's the end of my career, because I can't speak.' And so I licked it," he told The Sun. "Every time I get into something hairy, I think, 'I've come all the way here and I'm supposed to be having a go', so you have to have a go no matter how terrifying it is.'"

© @nickknowles/Instagram Shoulder injury during Strictly Nick has sustained two injuries during his time on Strictly so far. The broadcaster, who is partnered with pro dancer Luba Mushtuk, injured his shoulder ahead of the second week of live shows while changing a tyre. Detailing how he sustained the injury in a video shared on Instagram, Nick told his followers: "As you can see my arm is in a sling and that’s because my car broke down at the side of the motorway. I had my little boy in the car, so I wanted to change the tyre as quickly as possible. "In the process of hurrying to get the wheel off, I managed to damage my shoulder and arm a little. I’m not sure how, but it's been quite painful."