ITV legend John Stapleton reveals Parkinson's disease diagnosis

Legendary broadcaster John Stapleton has revealed his diagnosis with Parkinson's disease.

The 78-year-old journalist, who is best known for presenting Newsnight, Panorama and GMTV, said he is trying to "remain positive" and is "pragmatic" about the prospect of his condition worsening.

"Speaking is how I've earned my living for the best part of 50 years," he said in a film played on BBC One's Morning Live.

© BBC John Stapleton and his son Nick appeared in a film about his Parkinson's diagnosis

"It's very frustrating sometimes, particularly (when) people are constantly saying to you 'Sorry, what did you say?' And you have to repeat yourself, time and time again.

"I am fairly pragmatic about the prospect of this getting worse. I try to remain positive, because what’s the point of not being?"

Parkinson's disease is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years, according to the NHS website. The main symptoms include tremors, slow movement and stiff and inflexible muscles.

John's son, Nick, who appears in the film, emphasised that it's "early days for us" following his dad's diagnosis and said that while the news has been "really upsetting", it didn't come as a surprise as his grandmother also had the condition.

© BBC Nick said his father's diagnosis was 'really upsetting'

"But nonetheless I want to start these conversations now, to get some potentially difficult topics out in the open and make it easier for later on," he said.

Speaking about his mother, John said: "I witnessed my mother's decline from this lively, ebullient, outgoing lady to a lady who is fairly fragile.

"One of the practical problems she faced initially was her inability to do things like open a can of beans or peel a potato. Believe it or not, I'm having the same problem, to some extent, myself right now."

© ITV/Shutterstock John Stapleton is known for hosting GMTV

John went on to say that he wanted to "remain as independent as I can for as long as I possibly can."

He added: "In terms of the house, I'd be very reluctant to leave it, which shall not surprise you at all."

The full film is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.