Neighbours announces shock comeback as soap saved

Iconic Australian soap Neighbours has announced a surprise return to screens in 2023 after being saved by Amazon Freevee.

The long-running series ended in July 2022 after 37 years, but is set to make a comeback thanks to the streaming giant.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan reunite in Neighbours finale

Filming will commence in Australia next year, with fan-favourite stars Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson), Alan Fletcher (Karl Kennedy), Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy) and Ryan Moloney (Toadie Rebecchi) all due to return.

The show's official Twitter account shared the good news with the post: "New home, NEW Neighbours… and plenty of old ones too.

"That’s right! #Neighbours will return for a brand-new series in 2023 exclusively on @AmazonFreevee, alongside thousands of episodes from previous seasons to stream for free!"

Amazon's head of AVOD programming, Lauren Anderson said: "Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street.

"With the power of streaming, we're able to offer thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series – and current fans to relive their favourite moments."

Kylie and Jason returned for the finale

"Neighbours is a unique series with a powerful connection with its fans across the world," added Jennifer Mullin, Fremantle's CEO. "We cherish the show and all those who have been part of its incredible story over many decades, so we are thrilled that we have found a new home.

"Thanks to the innovative Amazon Freevee platform, many classic episodes will be available to fans, and Neighbours will go back into full production in Australia early next year, providing our fans with new episodes."

Margot Robbie started her career on the soap

The announcement follows an emotional farewell episode, which saw a number of stars return to the soap, including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Margot Robbie and Guy Pearce.

The episode drew in a whopping three million viewers as fans said goodbye to the residents of Erinsborough.

Fans can look forward to watching the new series in the second half of 2023.

